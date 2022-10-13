NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia makes like Taco Time, cuts Green River

AUBURN — The Red Devils put their defense on full display Wednesday during a dominant 25--10, 25-10, 25-7 sweep over Green RIver in NWAC West Region volleyball action.

Arianna Breeland led Lower Columbia’s forcefield defense with 16 digs. Kalama alum Paige Chinchen added a dozen digs along with a stuff block and another block assist while still finding the time to post a team-high 10 kills.

Kate Johnson tied with Chinchen with 10 kills, while slapping six aces and getting her hands on three assisted blocks. Alex Tinsley notched a team-high 18 assists to go with seven digs and Kate Onespot-Danforth dished 11 assists. R.A. Long alum Y Ta added two digs, a stuff block and a block assist.

Katerina Yagodina led the Gators with five kills but wound up with a kill percentage lower than zero due to six errors. That problem was not special to Yagodina as five Green River players posted kill percentages in the negative numbers.

Lower Columbia (19-4, 5-1) will host Pierce at 6 p.m. on Friday at Myklebust Gymnasium. The Red Devils are currently in second place in the West Region, sitting just one game back of Highline.