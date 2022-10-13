 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia makes like Taco Time, cuts Green River

  • 0
LCC volleyball Alex Tinsley

LCC's Alex Tinsley puts palm to ball while her teammates stand at attention alongside the bench during a five-set win at South Puget Sound, Wednesday, Oct. 5.

 Justin Ford, LCC Athletics

AUBURN — The Red Devils put their defense on full display Wednesday during a dominant 25--10, 25-10, 25-7 sweep over Green RIver in NWAC West Region volleyball action.

Arianna Breeland led Lower Columbia’s forcefield defense with 16 digs. Kalama alum Paige Chinchen added a dozen digs along with a stuff block and another block assist while still finding the time to post a team-high 10 kills.

Kate Johnson tied with Chinchen with 10 kills, while slapping six aces and getting her hands on three assisted blocks. Alex Tinsley notched a team-high 18 assists to go with seven digs and Kate Onespot-Danforth dished 11 assists. R.A. Long alum Y Ta added two digs, a stuff block and a block assist.

Katerina Yagodina led the Gators with five kills but wound up with a kill percentage lower than zero due to six errors. That problem was not special to Yagodina as five Green River players posted kill percentages in the negative numbers.

People are also reading…

Lower Columbia (19-4, 5-1) will host Pierce at 6 p.m. on Friday at Myklebust Gymnasium. The Red Devils are currently in second place in the West Region, sitting just one game back of Highline.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Winlock, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle, Rainier and Clatskanie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News