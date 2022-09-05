NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia goes 3-1 at Highline Labor Day tournament

DES MOINES — While most folks were on vacation and looking for appropriate places to wear their white shoes one more time before putting them in the closet for the winter, the Lower Columbia College volleyball team was working hard at the Highline Labor Day weekend tournament. The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season along the way but rebounded to secure a 3-1 finish.

"This weekend went really well," LCC coach Carri Smith said. "I can see a lineup that is really starting to gel and be competitive."

LCC opened the tournament Friday against the defending NWAC champion from Linn-Benton and wound up on the wrong side of a sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-19.

Paige Chinchen led the Red Devils with seven kills in the loss to the Roadrunners. Katy Cooper and Jayden Foster each added four kills. Alex Tinsley dished 11 assists and Kate Onespot-Danforth handed out 10.

"Linn-Benton was a tough team and even though we dropped all three sets we were in each one with them," Smith said.

The Red Devils rebounded Friday night for a 3-1 win over Yakima Valley by scores of 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10.

Chinchen posted 14 kills against the Yaks with 18 digs next to her name. Kate Johnson added 10 kills while Katey Cooper posted six kills with 26 digs. Tinsley and Onespot-Danforth handed out 20 and 18 assists, respectively, with Arianna Vreeland posting 25 digs.

On Saturday the Red Devils opened up with a thunderous sweep over Big Bend by scores of 25-18, 25-8 and 25-7. Chinchen once again led the LCC offense with 17 kills while Johnson added eight kills. Tinsley turned in 22 assists with four aces and Onespot-Danforth added 13 assists, Vreeland posted a team-high 17 digs and added seven assists.

Lower Columbia closed out its Saturday slate with a sweep over Green River by scores of 25-3, 25-18 and 25-16. Against the Gators it was Johnson who pounded out the most kills with seven to her credit. Brooke Parson added four kills, Jazzy Golly posted three and R.A. Long grad Y Ta posted one kill and a block assist. Tinsley again set up the offense with 18 assists while Vreeland and Katy Cooper tied for a team-high 13 digs.

The wins were a useful tonic for the Red Devils before they made the long drive home, but it was the battle against the Roadrunners that remained at the forefront of their consciousness even as a new week began.

"It was a really fun match," Smith said. "It showed us that as a young team in comparison to (Linn-Benton) we can compete at that level and (we) are excited to continue moving in that direction and tighten up a few things in our offense and defense."

Lower Columbia (8-1) is scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday at Pierce College, with Bellevue up first at 5 p.m., followed by a tilt with Edmonds at 7 p.m.