 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia falls to North Idaho in Elite Eight

  • 0
LCC Volleyball Paige Chinchen

LCC's Paige Chinchen gets in position to pass on defense during the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championships against North Idaho at Pierce College, Friday, Nov. 18. The Red Devils were swept in a season ending loss.

 Matt Baide for The Daily News

PUYALLUP — Lower Columbia's season came to an abrupt end on Friday night, falling in a sweep to North Idaho College in the NWAC Championships volleyball quarterfinals at Pierce College by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-18.

"Overall, we didn't play our best. We just struggled to adjust to stop some of their offense today and adjust to it fast enough," LCC coach Carri Smith said. "Without being able to stop the speed of their offense, we weren’t able to get a lot of good, quality digs today to get our offense going."

Paige Chinchen led LCC with nine kills while adding nine digs, and Kate Johnson tallied eight kills. Alex Tinsley had a team high 25 assists and Arianna Vreeland recorded 16 digs.

LCC volleyball Chinchen

LCC's Paige Chinchen sends the ball back toward the North Idaho defense during the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championships at Pierce College on Friday, Nov. 18.

"Not our best game, one thing I am proud of is that we did get a little better each set," Smith added. "They showed some fight."

People are also reading…

The Red Devils finished the season 27-6 overall, with a top eight spot in the NWAC and a co-championship of the West Region after going 11-1 in league games.

"I think we played good. I think we could have played better, but as a whole I think we played pretty good," LCC sophomore Jayden Foster said. "They really were strong in the offensive region and so it was hard to shut them down."

LCC Volleyball celebrate

LCC's Arianna Vreeland lets out a celebratory yell after scoring a point as Paige Chinchen tries to raise the roof in the background during the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championships, Friday, Nov. 18, at Pierce College. The Red Devils lost to North Idaho in three sets.

The game plan was to shut down East Region MVP Taylin Rowley, but the execution of stopping her didn't go as planned. Rowley led all players with 14 kills and added 12 digs.

Five sophomores played their final match as a Red Devil, including Foster, who played at Columbia River High School in Vancouver before coming to Longview for college ball.

"I feel like we had a really good season with being co-champs of the West," Foster said. "I couldn’t be more happy about that. It's set in, I'm definitely sad about it. It was so much fun. I couldn't have asked for a more fun season."

LCC volleyball team stock

The Lower Columbia volleyball team comes together to break a timeout during the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championships on Friday, Nov. 18, at Pierce College. The Red Devils were swept by North Idaho.

Vreeland, also a sophomore, came to Lower Columbia from more than 2,000 miles away in Anchorage, Alaska. Despite the loss she believes everyone played well individually against North Idaho and she's proud of how much the team grew over the course of the season.

"I loved last year's season but this one just felt completely different. All the girls on the team were so incorporated and so invested in our program," Vreeland said. "I really loved playing with all of these girls this year. I could trust every single one of them on the court. I had zero doubt in my mind we were going to make it to the last tournament, and I really thought we would pull through that game.

LCC volleyball celebrate

The LCC volleyball team comes together to celebrate after scoring a point against North Idaho during the quarterfinals of the NWAC Championships, Friday, Nov. 18, at Pierce College.

"Everyone has doubted us all season and everyone on the team does not care. We just play how we play because we want to play."

She said it has sunk in that Friday night was her final game in a Red Devil uniform but she enjoyed her time in Longview, including the weather, and hopes to keep playing volleyball somewhere next year.

"I'd love to play on. That's my dream, I love volleyball," Vreeland said. "I love touching a ball, always. I'm kind of late in the recruiting game, but if anyone sees this interview, pick me up, I'm there. I love the Northwest."

The Red Devils graduate five sophomores and return eight freshmen next season.

“I’m still very happy with the season,” Smith said. “These kids played hard all year, have had a lot of success and we’re happy to be in the Elite Eight and we knew every match was going to be extremely tough here on out, but I’m really proud of them.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All-League Football 3A Greater St. Helens League

All-League Football 3A Greater St. Helens League

The 3A GSHL All-League football team including Kelso's Conner Noah (co-Offensive Player of the Year), Brady Phillips (co-Defensive Player of the Year), Steve Amrine (Coach of the Year) and Darin Gardner (Assistant Coach of the Year).

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News