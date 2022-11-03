 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia, Cooper, hammer Tacoma

LCC Volleyball stock

A rack of balls and a sanitation station stand ready before a match at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium. Under NWAC COVID-19 protocols, balls must be switched out and sanitized after each point this season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

TACOMA — Behind the net play of Katy Cooper, Lower Columbia swept Tacoma in three sets to remain one game ahead in the NWAC West division standings. The set scores were 25-23, 25-9 and 25-14 in favor of the visitors in blue and red.

Cooper hammered 13 kills with a .462 hitting percentage to lead the Red Devils attack. Lower Columbia won its eighth consecutive match by grabbing the momentum with a win in a very tight first set.

Freshman setter Alex Tinsley delivered 26 assists and sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland keyed the defense with 18 digs.

Though she had an off night at the net, freshman hitter Paige Chinchen contributed well on defense with nine digs. Jayden Foster supported Cooper at the net with five kills.

Lower Columbia (24-4, 10-1 league) will look to clinch the West division title when it hosts Green River on Friday in the final regular-season match.

