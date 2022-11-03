NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia, Cooper, hammer Tacoma

TACOMA — Behind the net play of Katy Cooper, Lower Columbia swept Tacoma in three sets to remain one game ahead in the NWAC West division standings. The set scores were 25-23, 25-9 and 25-14 in favor of the visitors in blue and red.

Cooper hammered 13 kills with a .462 hitting percentage to lead the Red Devils attack. Lower Columbia won its eighth consecutive match by grabbing the momentum with a win in a very tight first set.

Freshman setter Alex Tinsley delivered 26 assists and sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland keyed the defense with 18 digs.

Though she had an off night at the net, freshman hitter Paige Chinchen contributed well on defense with nine digs. Jayden Foster supported Cooper at the net with five kills.

Lower Columbia (24-4, 10-1 league) will look to clinch the West division title when it hosts Green River on Friday in the final regular-season match.