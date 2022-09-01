NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia Colleges edges out Clark in five sets to start 5-0

With freshmen Paige Chinchen and Alex Tinsley leading the way, Lower Columbia College survived its toughest test of its young season, edging Clark College in five sets at the Thompson Fitness Center in Vancouver on Tuesday by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 18-25, 15-13 to remain undefeated.

The Red Devils started strong, taking the first two sets 25-20 before the Clark Penguins bounced back behind strong performances from their front court tandem of Rachel Gallagher and Brooklyn Byers, who contributed 19 and 15 kills, respectively.

The Penguins utilized an 8-0 run in the fourth set to win 25-18 and force the deciding fifth set.

Despite being topped in nearly every statistical category, the Red Devils managed to take the lead in the tiebreaking set and secure a two-point win, 15-13, to improve to 5-0 in the 2022 campaign.

Chinchen, a 5-foot-9 freshman outside hitter from Kalama, led the Red Devils with 14 kills, while Tinsley led the way in assists with 23. Lower Columbia also got strong contributions from sophomores Jayden Foster (11 kills) and Jazzy Golly (20 digs). Another freshman, Kambree Baker, led the Red Devils with nine blocks.

Clark (2-3) came into the match with an up and down start to its season following a loss to Bellevue on Saturday. Despite dropping the first two sets, the Penguins showed mettle in winning the subsequent two sets rather comfortably.

Over the five set match which totaled 199 points, the Penguins held advantages in kills (60-48), aces (6-5), assists (58-45) and digs (68-65). Gallagher was a force all match. She chipped in 26 assists to go with her 19 kills and Caroline Babcock blocked six shots.

Lower Columbia (5-0) will look to continue its winning run in the two-day Highline Tournament in Des Moines beginning Friday.