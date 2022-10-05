 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Volleyball

NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia claws back from the brink to sink South Puget Sound

Alex Tinsley LCC volleyball

Alex Tinsley of Lower Columbia College gets in position to set one of her 46 assists on the day in Lakewood on Wednesday, Sept. 6, where the Red Devils defeated Edmonds but lost to Bellevue. 

 Justin Ford, LCC Athletics

OLYMPIA — Kate Johnson helped lead Lower Columbia back from a 2-1 deficit to a five-set victory against South Puget Sound, Wednesday. The scores of the NWAC West Region volleyball tilt were 19-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-8 and 15-7.

Johnson slammed a team-high 18 kills with a .581 hitting percentage as the Red Devils came storming back to dominate the fourth and fifth sets to snag the victory from the Clippers.

Freshman Alex Tinsley keyed the offense with 28 assists and 11 digs. Katy Cooper added nine kills and a .200 hit rate while Jadyn Foster delivered seven kills and two blocks.

The Red Devils defense was led by sophomore libero Arianna Vreeland with 24 digs. Cooper added 20 and Paige Chinchen had 16.

South Puget Sound was carried by the strong net play of Layne Martin who delivered 18 kills and nine digs in the loss. Alazah Faumui chipped in 11 kills and setter Emily Snider had 34 assists for the Clippers.

People are also reading…

Lower Columbia (17-4, 3-1) sits third in the West Region standings behind Highline and Pierce. The Red Devils will host Tacoma on Friday at 6 p.m.

