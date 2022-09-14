NWAC Volleyball: Lower Columbia builds on strong start, sweeps Shorline

As Paige Chinchen rises for another kill to finish off a set win for Lower Columbia, it would be easy to overlook the fundamentally sound play that put the freshman hitter from Kalama in position to send another laser into an unmanned area of the opponent’s court.

Easy to miss, but foolish to ignore.

The key component on any good volleyball squad is its execution of the fundamentals of the game—the digging, passing, setting and hitting as well as how it moves rotationally to be in the right position defensively when the ball is hit back towards their side of the net.

Lower Columbia has been extremely sound in these aspects of the game over the first two weeks of its season while soaring to the top of the NWAC's West Region standings with a 10-2 record.

The Red Devils earned their 10th win of the season, Tuesday, with a dominant three-set victory against Shoreline by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-20 at Myklebust Gymnasium. Lower Columbia was led by Kate Onespot-Danforth with 17 assists and five kills, while a pair of sophomores in Katy Cooper and Jazzy Golly each had a dozen digs.

Natalie Bergner played a determined game for Shoreline. She delivered seven kills and 11 digs in the losing effort.

Despite bringing in eight new freshmen, LCC coach Carri Smith has been pleased with the improvement her team has showed in those fundamental aspects of the game over the last few weeks.

“We’ve been working on that,” Smith said. “Having such a young team, a lot of new faces this year, we have a lot of talent but unless you really work on the foundation, those fundamentals, you’re not going to have the opportunity to see those other skills. (And we’re) still working hard on our passing (and) trying to improve on our defense.”

Lower Columbia opened up the season winning eight of its first nine games before falling to Bellevue in four sets on Sept. 7. Its only other loss came to the defending NWAC champions from Linn-Benton on Sept. 2.

In Lower Columbia’s sweep over Shoreline all of those skills were on display. From the setting of freshmen setters Alex Tinsley and Onespot-Danforth to the digs of libero Arianna Vreeland (team-high 23) and the net play of Chinchen (six kills) and Brooke Parsons (team-high eight kills), the team showed strength in every aspect of the game.

“Obviously a lot of that comes down to gelling well which is what we’ve been trying to do the last month, playing together, finding the right lineup,” Smith added. “We have a lot of ball control in that lineup, but yet still have firepower. (Our) hitters are working hard to know when to fire away and when to do more placement shots.”

Speaking of those timely placement shots, the Red Devils showed the ability to catch their opponent off guard on multiple occasions with well-timed setter dumps in the first two sets against Shoreline. It’s a tactic that keeps the opponent off balance and unsure of when to defend the net.

Lower Columbia built an early one set advantage against Shoreline when Cooper went on a 12-0 service run to put the Red Devils ahead 21-9, before winning the set 25-10. The second set wasn’t much closer despite a pair long rallies which fell in Shoreline's favor. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, a team that came to Longview winless in its four matches and having dropped 12 of 14 sets played in 2022, those points weren’t enough to overcome the early 5-0 deficit they found themselves in.

The Red Devils built a 15-5 lead which grew into 21-5 before winning the set 25-11. A key block by sophomore Jayden Foster put Lower Columbia in position to serve out the set.

The third set was a tight, back-and-forth affair, with nine ties and four lead changes. But, ultimately the Red Devils prevailed as Cooper delivered a key ace to put the team ahead 20-19 and Onespot-Danforth spiked two timely kills for points 21 and 24.

Everything the Red Devils do is controlled, from the digs to the passing to the varied depths of their sets. More importantly, the Red Devils communicate effectively on the court, allowing each player to fill her role to the best of her capability.

“Our setters ran the offense super well and Kaitlyn did a great job at the net when she was front row,” Cooper said. “I think our passing—Ari does a great job on back row passing very well on serve/receive which starts the play and I think our defense molds very well together with all of us talking.”

Vreeland believes the addition of the two freshmen setters, and the way that both Onespot-Danforth and Tinsley have hit the ground running with nary a miscue, has been critical to the Red Devils’ early success.

“The freshmen coming in and just performing,” Vreeland said. “Both of our starting setters are freshmen this year, Kate Onespot-Danforth and Alex Tinsley, and they are definitely pivotal players on our team.”

Both Tinsley, who hails from Nampa, Idaho, and Onespot-Danforth, from Helena, Montana, came in with plenty of talent. That said, coach Smith worked hard with both freshmen and the six other first-time college players (which includes Y Ta of R.A. Long) to improve the team’s passing, setting and defense. It’s been a work in progress, but the team has really found a high level of play at the beginning of the season.

“I think probably in the second, third week it started clicking together, we started getting it. We obviously have the skill level to start with, but I feel like our passing has already improved," Smith said. "Our defense especially… We’ve really focused on our defense lately.”

After chalking up another win on Tuesday, rest assured Lower Columbia will be right back at work Wednesday working on the fundamentals of the game in practice.

LCC (10-2) will play at Linfield University on Friday before competing in the Mt. Hood Crossover Tournament this weekend in Gresham, Oregon.