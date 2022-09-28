NWAC Volleyball: Highline edges Lower Columbia in five sets and extra points

The comeback was nearly complete. All Lower Columbia needed was two more points.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, with the game tied at 13-13 in the fifth-set tiebreaker, consecutive kills by Highline’s Angelina Pham and Bethany Tuchardt delivered the Thunderbirds a crucial road win over the West Conference leaders from Lower Columbia.

The scores from Myklebust Gymnasium were 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25 and 15-13 in favor of those out of town T-Birds, Wednesday.

The Red Devils entered the match against Highline winners of five consecutive matches and eight of nine excluding their tournament slate at the Mt. Hood Crossover. They ran into a strong defense presented by the Thunderbirds, who dug out 105 shots, blocked 13 at the net and forced 40 attack errors.

Highline was able to open a 2-1 lead in the match behind that defense. Then after losing the fourth set, the Thunderbirds never lost the lead in the fifth, much to the Devils' chagrin.

The Highline trio of Rebecca Zenger, Angelina Pham and Bethany Tuchardt all had double-digit kills with 13, 12 and 12 respectively. Pham added 19 digs while Zenger provided 14 and three stuff blocks. Tuchardt led the Thunderbirds with five stuff blocks and Tru Onitsuka led with 29 digs.

A back-and-forth first set established the tone of the match. Each team went on four and five-point rallies as the lead changed hands four times. The Red Devils trailed 12-16, then 18-22 before grabbing a 24-23 lead. But, a block by Thunderbirds hitter Angelina Pham tied the game and put Highline on serve. Four points later, Highline won the set thanks to an error by LCC.

Lower Columbia battled back with a dominant second set in which it ran out to a commanding 18-5 lead before taking the set 25-17. The third and fourth sets alternated as well which brought on the fifth-set tiebreaker.

The tandem of Arianna Vreeland and Jazzy Golly were stout defensively for the Red Devils with 29 and 23 digs respectively.

Up at the net, Lower Columbia received a strong performance from Y Ta who slammed six kills, blocked four shots and had a .231 attack percentage with just three errors. Paige Chinchen had the most attacks for the Red Devils, but she notched kills on just eight of her 50 attacks, with 13 landing out of play.

Lower Columbia (16-4, 2-1) hosts Gray’s Harbor, Friday.