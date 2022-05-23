NWAC Super Regional Baseball: LCC wins wild 21-inning game, comes back to beat Umpqua

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College baseball game suffered a heartbreaker on Saturday night. After beating Skagit Valley in the morning in a Regional play-in game, the Red Devils blew a 3-1 lead in bottom of the ninth of the opening game of a three-game series with Umpqua in the evening to lose 4-3.

In the end, it didn’t matter.

The Devils knew they’d need to play at least 18 innings of baseball on Sunday to complete the comeback, but there’s nobody in the Red Devils’ dugout that could’ve imagined it taking 30 innings to reach that result thanks to a 21-inning marathon in Game 2 that saw the Devils break the stalemate with a pair of runs in the top of the 21st to secure a 3-1 win.

“Obviously we played a very, very competitive first nine with Umpqua and I don’t think anybody thought it was going to go as a long as it went,” LCC coach Kurt Lupinski said. “It was a phenomenal game if you like pitching and defense, not if you love offense.”

The Devils managed a run in the top of the first inning when Eric Luchies flew out to centerfield to score Ethan Stacy on a sacrifice fly, but the Devils would have to suffer through a 19-innings scoring drought.

The Riverhawks went scoreless for six frames before singling home a run, and the 1-1 stalemate was on.

The teams went back and forth trading zeroes on the scoreboard, with neither team seriously threatening to score during the monotonous 11 innings of free baseball.

Aaron Robertson took over for starting pitcher Michael Schwarz with an out in the fifth and was asked to do more than his fair share, tossing 7 2/3 innings of relief and finishing out the 12 inning. Robertson struck out 10 batters and allowed just one run on six hits with a walk in his lengthy relief appearance.

Kelso grad Jase Schueller took over in the 13th and tossed five innings of two-hit baseball with three Ks before Camden Oram took over all the way in the 18th and picked up the win thanks to four innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks.

But the frustration at the plate was mounting for the Red Devils. After their first-inning run, they played two games worth of innings without a run to show for it.

“There was also the frustration of not scoring,” Lupinski said. “Obviously it was a 1-1 game and we were trying to score, we were trying to win.”

But Lupinski commended his team for their focus, staying locked in for every pitch of every inning despite the length of the game.

Their patience finally paid off in the 21st inning. Matthew Lewis started the inning with a leadoff double, then Stacy worked a walk. Matthew Schwarz bunted them both over, prompting the Riverhawks to intentionally walk Kyle Parkman with a base open.

After the lack of offense, the Devils didn’t even have to swing the bat to break the tie. Daniel Gernon held strong on a pitch inside and wore it for a hit-by-pitch to score Lewis and give the Devils a 2-1 lead.

After breaking the scoreless barrier, Luchies finished how he started, with a sac fly to score Stacy to give the Devils an insurance run to retire the side. Oram closed it out, and the Devils got to celebrate evening the series for about 30 minutes before the start of the rubber match.

“We’ll play as many innings as we need to play,” Lupinski said. “We have a goal to get to that NWAC Tournament and really I can’t take any credit.”

The Devils got plenty of work at the plate with some batters coming around to hit as many as 10 times on the game. But despite the massive number of appearances, both teams kept it relatively even with LCC outhitting Umpqua 14-13 on the game.

Parkman managed the most hits, finishing 4-for-9 with a walk, and Peterson was 3-for-7 with a run scored. Luchies had the fly balls working when the Devils needed them, but he finished 0-for-8 despite notching two RBIs.

You’d think it would be hard to turn around and compete for nine more innings after playing a never-ending game on the front end of a doubleheader, but the win gave the Devils new life, which they rode to a 7-4 win to earn a spot to play back home at the NWAC Championships at David Story Field.

“Our guys were incredibly enthusiastic even after that many innings,” Lupinski said.

Some of LCC’s scoring struggles reared their head at the start of the deciduous game as the Devils were held scoreless for six frames and trailed 1-0, but the bats came alive in the seventh for a long-awaited breakout inning.

Tyler Peterson singled home Gernon to tie the game at 1-1, then an error brought in Luchies and Justin Stransky to give the Devils a 3-1 lead. Lewis broke it open with a two-run double to score Liam Kerr and Peterson and give the Devils a 5-1 advantage.

“It felt really good,” Lupinski said of the breakthrough seventh. “We know we’re capable of that, we’ve done it plenty of times.”

Schwarz and Parkman singled home runs in the top of the ninth that gave the Devils a 7-1 lead. The late insurance was almost necessary as the Riverhawks came alive in the bottom of the ninth, much like they did in the opener, to score three runs, but Austin Sheldon took over and retired the side to pick up a save and send the Devils to the Championships.

Braeden Munger picked up the win for the Devils, taking over in the fifth and tossing three hitless innings with four strikeouts and three walks. Despite a walk-heavy ninth inning, the Devils pitching staff was relatively dominant, holding the Riverhawks to just two hits while the Devils racked up 14 hits of their own.

The long road to the Championship

The unprecedented length of Game 2 of the series broke a load of records in the process.

It serves as the longest game in LCC history according to LCC Athletic Director Kirc Roland, breaking the previous mark of 19 set in 2016 in a non-division game at Edmonds. Current Kelso head coach Tyler Parsons tossed 8 1/3 innings in the game and former Mark Morris standout Max Tilton tossed 8 2/3 as the Devils only needed three pitchers in the game, but after the Devils scored the first run in the top of the 19th, the Tritons answered with two of their own to walk off with the win.

The game blew the doors off the longest game in NWAC playoff history, with the previous mark standing at 15 in a game between Tacoma and Everett in 2017.

Lupinski is no stranger to lengthy games himself, as the 21-frame romp only ties the mark for the longest game he’d been part of. Lupinski also had to work through numerous 19, 18 and 17 innings games during his career.

“I don’t know if it’s bad luck or what, but I definitely played and coached in some long games,” Lupinski said.

Home sweet home

The Devils now get the luxury of returning to David Story as a No. 3 seed in the eight-team NWAC Championship Bracket.

The Devils open the tournament on Thursday against Everett at 7:35 p.m.

The double elimination tournament spans from Thursday through Monday and with a Game 1 win, the Devils could be in line to face NWAC West Region rival Tacoma in hopes of getting revenge for losing the final series of the year and the Region Championship to the Titans.

