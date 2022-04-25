NWAC Softball: Lower Columbia College splits with Chemeketa

SALEM — The Lower Columbia College softball team finally made its way back on the dirt diamond after nine days off for a makeup doubleheader, Sunday, on games that were originally slated for April 20.

The Red Devils dropped the opener 4-2, but took control in the nightcap to win 7-2 and split with the Storm on the day in NWAC South Region play.

Katie Adkins put the Devils on top early in the opener with a sacrifice fly that brought Katelyn McGough home to score. McGough set the table by leading off the game with a double for the Devils.

Chemeketa bounced back in the second inning and took control with three runs on a walk and three hits, with an error mixed in, to take a 3-1 lead.

Jada Cargo-Acosta took one back for the Devils in the fifth with a solo home run to lead off the inning, but the Storm plated a run in the bottom of the inning to push the lead back to two at 4-2.

LCC found itself with the bases loaded in the sixth, but left the runners stranded, allowing the Storm to close out the win.

Jade Behic started in the circle for the Devils and wound up with the loss after allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking five on the game.

Behic was strong at the plate, tallying two of LCC’s five hits with a single and a double.

Behic got the Devils rolling in Game 2, blasting a solo homer in the top of the first, marking her 17th long ball of the season.

Chemeketa answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, but Darby DeRuter settled down in the circle and kept the Storm off the board the rest of the game.

The Devils tied the game at 2-2 in the second on an RBI single from Emily Panush that scored Maddie Curaming, before McGough launched a two-run bomb in the fourth to give the Devils a 4-2 lead.

Cargo-Acosta joined the home run parade with a solo shot to open the sixth before Panush singled home DeRuyter. Panush later scored on a wild pitch to put the Devils up 7-2.

DeRuyter tossed six innings to pick up the win giving up two runs on four hits with a strikeout and a walk and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored. Rylee Peters closed out the game in the seventh without allowing a hit.

LCC (18-10, 9-3 league) sits in second in the South Region, a game behind Southwestern Oregon. The Devils will be on the road for the majority of the week, starting with a doubleheader at Centralia on Tuesday. LCC will play another doubleheader at Clackamas on Wednesday, before capping the week at Mt. Hood for a pair of games in Gresham on Saturday.

