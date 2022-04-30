NWAC Softball: Lower Columbia College splits with Centralia

CENTRALIA — The Lower Columbia College softball team dominated the opener of a doubleheader against Centralia on Friday afternoon, but the Red Devils couldn’t replicate their magic and fell in Game 2 for a split with the Blazers in NWAC South Region play.

Game 1 nearly went off without a hitch. Jade Behic tossed a no-hitter and the Devils trounced the Blazers 19-0 in five innings.

Behic was stellar in the circle, walking just a single batter while striking out four Blazers in the no-no.

The Devils gave Behic room to work early, bringing in four runs in the top of the first on sacrifice flies from Ada Williams and Jada Cargo-Acosta as well as an error and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Taylor Avram.

After a silent second inning the Devils tacked on six more in the third, highlighted by a two-run triple from Mallory Brown to give LCC a 10-0 lead.

The Devils nearly doubled their run total with a nine-run sixth inning. Behic got the scoring started on double to center to score Katelyn McGough and Sunni Bennion. Then Behic capped the run after batting around with another RBI double that scored McGough again to put the Devils ahead 19-0.

Behic was almost as good at the plate as she was in the circle, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored on the day. Williams was also sharp at the dish, finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and McGough finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Cargo-Acosta had only one hit on the day, but knocked in four runs for LCC.

With a rainstorm on its way, the teams ran it back for five innings in Game 2, but after the high scoring opener Centralia’s Paige Bryant shut down the Devils in a 9-1 loss.

Bryant held the Devils to just two hits in the night cap, but she also walked seven batters with the Devils unable to capitalize on the freebies.

The Devils already trailed 8-0 heading to the fifth inning before they finally registered on the scoreboard with a run on an error after a hit by Maddie Curaming was mishandled allowing McGough to come in for the score.

McGough and Avram tallied LCC’s only hits in Game 2 with Avram finishing 1-for-1 with a double.

LCC (19-13, 10-6 league) still sits in third place in the NWAC South before heading to Gresham for a doubleheader showdown at Mt. Hood on Sunday.

