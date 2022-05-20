NWAC Softball: LCC's playoff run ends at Walla Walla's hands

SPOKANE — The LCC softball team saw its 2022 season come to a close on the other side of the state, with a 9-2 loss to Walla Walla knocking the Red Devils out of the double-elimination NWAC tournament.

After winning its first-round matchup against Columbia Basin on Thursday, Lower Columbia fell to the losers’ bracket with a loss to Bellevue. Waking up for an early matchup Friday, the Devils staved off elimination with a 12-3 run-rule win over Edmonds, but couldn’t keep their run going against a WWC team that’s only lost three games all season.

Designated as the home team, LCC took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Walla Walla pitcher Haylee Brown issued three straight free passes to load the bases and Ada Williams drove a pair home with a double. With two in scoring position and no outs, though, Brown bounced back to retire the Devils without any more damage, a sign of things to come.

The Red Devils got runners into scoring position in two of the next three innings, but couldn’t make anything of their chances to put the Warriors away, and Walla Walla made them pay.

The Warriors retook the lead in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer, then increased the power the next inning with a grand slam to make it 7-2. Walla Walla added runs in the sixth and seventh, finishing the game with runs in each of the final four innings, while LCC’s bats stayed quiet; nine of the last 10 Devils to end the game were retired.

Rylee Peters took the loss for LCC, giving up eight runs in six innings, while Darby DeRuyter gave up one in the seventh.

Oddly enough, all four of LCC’s hits — by Williams, Katelyn McGough, Jade Behic, and Emily Panush — were doubles.

That could’ve been the small remainder from the power surge that got the Devils as far as they did.

In its first game, LCC scored in every inning to jump out to 15 runs — and ended up needing every one of them when Columbia Basin put up five in the top of the seventh and got the tying run to second base in what ended up being a 15-14 Devils win. Later Thursday, Lower Columbia hit double-digits again, but couldn’t keep pace with Bellevue in a 15-10 loss.

The Red Devils finished with 30 total hits Thursday, 12 of which were of the extra-base variety. Sunny Bennion hit a pair of home runs in the first game, McGough hit two in the second, and Behic hit one in each.

That offensive success continued into Friday morning, though LCC also took advantage of five Edmonds errors. Bennion added another home run, though, and Peters went 2-for-2 with a walk and a pair of RBIs.

The win over the Tritons also saw the best outing in the circle of the weekend for the Devils, with Behic tossing all five innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits and a walk.

LCC ends its season with a 24-20 record.

