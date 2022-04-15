NWAC Softball: LCC sweeps doubleheader over Centralia with walk off

Note: This recap will be updated with a full breakdown of Friday’s games.

KELSO — The Lower Columbia College softball team might not have played its prettiest pair of games at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso on Friday, but they still managed to drop Centralia in both games of a doubleheader, capping the day with a walk off home run off the bat of Katelyn McGough to finish the sweep.

The Red Devils put together a three-run third in the opener that proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win over the Blazers in NWAC West Region play.

Ada Williams smacked a two-run homer in the home half of the first to get the Devils on the board and on top early. The dinger was the third-year sophomore’s 15th of her Red Devil career, but the first time she’s managed to leave the yard in a home game for LCC.

But after the Devils took the early lead, errors on the defensive side behind Jade Behic in the circle allowed the Blazers to even the score in the third.

LCC got a quick answer to jump back in front in the bottom half of the inning. Williams found herself knocking in another run on an error, returning the favor after the Devils’ errors in the top half of the inning.

Katie Adkins stepped in and doubled to give the Devils some insurance and the Maddie Curaming singled to score Williams and put the Devils on top 5-3.

With the big cushion, it was up to Behic in the circle to finish off the Blazers, and she did just that, slamming the door shut to close out the opening-game win. Behic was her usual self in the circle, tossing all seven innings while allowing just for hits and one earned run, sitting down six Blazers by strikeout.

Williams finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs to drive the Devils at the dish.

Centralia would set the tone early in Game 2, but the Devils provided the fireworks late in a dramatic 6-4 win.

The Blazers jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Devils across the first three frames. Nikole Schock put the Blazers up with a solo homer in the first, then a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch in the third put the Devils in a hole.

But after starring on the rubber in the opener, Behic provided a spark with her bat in the fourth, torching a two-run shot over the wall in center to bring the Devils back within one. Later in the inning Angela Sullivan found a ball down in left field for a single that scored another pair of runs for LCC and give the Devils a 4-3 lead.

The Blazers found a tying run on a single in the fifth, but Rylee Peters kept them off the board the Remainder of the game, giving the Devils a chance to end things in the bottom of the seventh.

Sullivan worked a walked to start the inning and put the winning run aboard, but she was thrown out after rounding third too hard on a double by Jada Cargo-Acosta. Sullivan was looking to end the game on the shot to the gap by Cargo-Acosta, but LCC coach Traci Fuller held her at third where Sullivan stumbled after rounding the base at full speed.

Cargo-Acosta advanced to third on groundout from Kendal Bennet, and Jazzy Golly stepped in to pinch run for Cargo Acosta after her slide into third left her with a bloody nose.

With two outs and one last shot, McGough stepped to the plate for the Devils an rocked a two-run shot in nearly the exact same spot as Behic’s homer to center earlier to cap the win and give LCC a walk off win to celebrate for the second time in as many weeks.

McGough and Behic both finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Devils in the second game of the sweep.

Darby DeRuyter started in the circle and tossed four frames before Peters came on in relief. DeRuyter gave up three earned runs on four hits with a strikeout. Peters tossed three full innings in relief in her first action since she was injured after being struck by a comebacker. She allowed just one run on three hits and struck out four Blazers batters.

LCC (17-9, 8-2 league) has a tough turnaround on the road on Saturday at Yakima Valley for a doubleheader starting at noon.

Athletes of the week

McGough and Behic starred for the Devils on Friday, but their work from last week’s NWAC Crossover was recognized. McGough was named NWAC Athlete of the Week this week and Behic joined her as the Pitcher of the Week and both players showed exactly why they were deserving of the awards on Friday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.