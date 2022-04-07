NWAC Softball: LCC sweeps Clark in doubleheader

KELSO — The Lower Columbia College softball team picked up a pair of wins over Clark College in an NWAC South Region doubleheader on Wednesday at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.

Jade Behic blanked the Penguins in the circle in Game 1 and the Red Devils used the momentum to take the opener 8-0 in five innings.

Behic tossed all five innings and was nearly perfect, allowing just one baserunner throughout the game on a double in the second inning. Behic paired the one-hitter with eight strikeouts for a stellar day in the circle for LCC.

With Behic dealing, the Red Devils took control early at the plate. The Devils took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning and then added four more in the third to go up 6-0 over the Penguins.

Behic helped her own cause and sparked the big third inning at the plate for the Devils with a solo home run. Destiny Dunlap added to the lead with an RBI double to score Kennedy Williams before Taylor Avram put a ball in play that was mishandled by the Clark shortstop, allowing Dunlap and Emily Panush to score.

Mallory Brown tacked on a run in the fourth on a single that scored Behic and the Devils added one more in the fifth on an error that allowed Panush to cross the plate.

Behic finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a pair of runs with an RBI coming on her solo shot. Dunlap finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

After cruising to a win in the opener, the Devils had to battle back to take Game 2 and drop the Penguins 9-4 to complete the sweep.

Clark took control with three runs across the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead, but the Devils exploded at the plate in the fourth to retake the lead.

Katelyn McGough put the Devils on the board with a solo homer in the fourth, then Behic backed her up with a solo shot of her own to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Maddie Curaming gave the Devils the lead on a two RBI double that scored Brown and Katie Adkins to out the Devils up 4-3.

Adkins kept the Devils hot at the plate in the fifth with a single that scored Behic and McGough, the Curaming came up big againm and singled to score Ada Williams to bring the lead to 7-3.

The Devils tacked on two more in the sixth as Jazzy Golly scored on a wild pitch and Behic brought home Kendal Bennett on a sacrifice fly.

Clark took one more swing at the Devils in the seventh on a solo homer by Lillian Mittmann, but Behic, who came on in relief of Darby ReRuyter, shut the door to close out the sweep.

Behic shined at the plate again, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored. Curaming added three RBIs for LCC and finished 2-for-3 in the night cap.

DeRuyter went four innings in the circle for the Devils, allowing three runs on seven hits to pick up the win for LCC. Behic retook the rubber in the fifth inning and gave up just one run on two hits while fanning six to cap a strong day in the circle.

LCC (12-8, 6-2 league) has another showdown with Big Bend college on Friday. At 3 p.m., the Devils will finish their suspended game from March 4 that was halted with the Devils leading 15-3 in the top of the fifth. After that game goes final, the teams will run it back for another full game.

