NWAC Softball: LCC rallies to split with Clark

VANCOUVER — The Lower Columbia College softball team was burned by a big inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Clark on Friday. So the Red Devils returned the favor with a little added dramatic flair in the final inning of Game 2 to force a split with the Penguins on the final day of the regular season for LCC.

Things were looking up for the Devils early in the day, but the lead evaporated in one inning, resulting in a 6-5 loss.

Sunny Bennion launched the Devils in front on three-run home run in the second to put the Devils up 4-0. Ada Williams knocked in a run with a single in the first and added the fifth score for the Devils thanks to a Clark error.

Clark turned the tides in the fourth, starting with a two-run double from Natalie Smith and finished by a three-run homer by Lillian Mittmann to turn a five-run deficit into a 6-5 lead that the Devils never recovered from.

Bennion’s three-run highlighted a 1-for-2 showing at the plate and Williams finished 1-for-4 while knocking in two.

Darby DeRuyter started out in the circle for the Red Devils and held them scoreless on three hits in three innings. Jade Behic took over in the fourth, allowing five earned on five hits.

Clark rode the wave of momentum to take a 3-1 lead late into Game 2, but Williams started the climb back with an RBI single to start the seventh. Mallory Brown added a run on a sacrifice fly before Angela Sullivan singled in another to give the Devils a 4-3 lead. Emily Panush added insurance on another sac fly to take two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Rylee Peters started the game on the rubber and was sure to finish it, holding off the Penguins after they put a run on the board in the final frame to seal the deal on LCC’s win. Peters allowed just three earned on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Peters also got the win in spite of eight walks.

Jada Cargo-Acosta and Jade Behic both went 3-for-4 to lead the Devils in hits and Williams added another two RBIs while going 2-for-2.

LCC (22-18, 13-11 league) sits in fourth in the NWAC South with their schedule wrapped and won’t drop any lower, but the Devils could jump Clackamas for fourth depending on how the Cougars wrap up their season this weekend.

Then the Devils will wait to to find out where they’ll matchup for the NWAC Softball Championships on May 19-22 in Spokane.

