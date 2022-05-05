NWAC Softball: LCC rallies for split with SWO

KELSO — After getting run-ruled in the first game of a doubleheader with Southwester Oregon College on Wednesday, the LCC softball team used some power at the plate to pull off a dramatic 7-6 comeback win over the Lakers in NWAC South Region play.

Riding high from a 12-1 win in Game 1, the Lakers jumped in front of the Devils in Game 2 to take a 4-0 lead.

Sunny Bennion put the Red Devils on the board with a solo homer in the third, then Jade Behic doubled to knock Katelyn McGough home to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Solo homers from McGough and Rylee Peters tied the game in the fifth before Mallory Brown’s patience at the plate paid off with a bases-loaded walk to put the Devils up 5-4 heading to the sixth.

The Lakers halted the LCC momentum with two RBI singles in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 6-5, but the Devils weren’t done yet.

Bennion locked the game at 6-6 by blasting her second solo home run of the game, setting the stage for Katie Adkins to launch one over the wall to put the Devils over the top a 7-6.

Rylee Peters finished out a complete game by tossing a zero in the top of the seventh to seal the deal for the Devils. Peters allowed just seven hits in seven full, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with a strikeout and six walks.

Bennion was the star at the plate for the Devils, turning in a 2-for-3 day with both her hits sailing over the wall. Adkins finished 2-for-4 and scored two runs to go along with her go-ahead homer in the sixth.

Game 1 wasn’t as kind to the Devils. The Lakers outhit LCC 13-3 and put up six runs in the third inning while closing out the game with a five-run sixth to enact the run rule and shut down the Devils.

Maddie Curaming knocked in LCC’s long run in the bottom of the fourth that scored Jada Cargo-Acosta.

LCC (21-15, 12-8 league) handed SWOC only its third loss in conference play, but the Lakers still sit atop the NWAC South with a 17-3 conference record. The Devils are tied for second with Mt. Hood and will see if they can take sole possession when they host Clackamas for a doubleheader at noon on Saturday.

