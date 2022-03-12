NWAC softball: LCC pours in 27 runs in doubleheader sweep

BREMERTON — The LCC softball team kept the offense hot to open its third week of the season, sweeping its doubleheader with Olympic College in a pair of five-inning results, 8-0 win in the first game and 19-1 in the second.

The Red Devils totaled 30 hits on the day, blasted five home runs, and held the Rangers to just five knocks themselves.

Game 1

Lower Columbia needed just two batters to make its opening statement, with Katelyn McGough leading off the game with a single and Jade Behic smashing a two-run home run to make it 2-0 just like that. The Devils went on to add two more runs on a Katie Adkins single, and another on a Taylor Avram knock, giving freshman Rylee Peters plenty of cushion to work with.

And after two consecutive starts ended prematurely due to rain and darkness, the freshman hurler took advantage of the good weather, earning her first career win with a shortened complete game. Peters allowed a pair of hits and two walks in five shutout innings, striking out two and only allowing one baserunner to get to second base.

Avram did her fair share of keeping the Rangers out of scoring position from behind the plate, cutting down two would-be base-stealers at second.

LCC added two more runs in the top of the second on an Olympic error and a Maddie Curaming single, then made it 8-0 in the third on Behic’s second big fly of the game.

McGough and Behic combined to go 6 for 8 at the top of the LCC order, scoring four runs and driving in three between the two of them.

Game 2

As it turned out, Game 1 was just a warm-up for the LCC offense, which came back for Game 2 with five straight crooked numbers in a 19-1 blowout.

The partnership of McGough and Behic combined for another seven hits, six runs, and 11 RBIs at the top of the lineup, finishing the day 13 for 16 with 14 runs driven in.

Those two got the second game of the day started in the exact same fashion as the first, with McGough leading off with a single and Behic blasting a two-run shot to once again give the Devils all the scoring they’d need just a pair of batters into the game.

Behic also took her turn to toe the slab for LCC, going four innings in the start, allowing one run on three hits and a walk, and striking out seven. Darby DeRuyter came in and tossed an easy fifth inning to seal the win.

When it was their turn at the plate, though, the Devils took every opportunity to give their hurlers more run support. Lower Columbia cashed in for two more runs in the second inning, four in the third, six in the fourth, and five in the fifth to put the Rangers out of sight fast, logging 20 hits as a team. Aside from Behic, McGough and Angela Sullivan also went deep.

Lower Columbia swiped seven bases as a team, led by three from McGough, who finished the day with seven knocks.

Mallory Brown put up three hits of her own in Game 2, and Sullivan and Sunny Bennion also had multi-hit games.

Lower Columbia (4-2) will be back in action Sunday for another doubleheader, weather-permitting, at Everett College. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for noon.

