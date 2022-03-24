NWAC Softball: LCC loses two close ones to Linfield JV

KELSO — The Lower Columbia College softball team hosted NCAA Division III Linfield’s JV team for a doubleheader on Thursday and the Red Devils fell just shy in both matchups, losing 9-8 in Game 1 and 9-7 in Game 2.

The Red Devils found themselves working from behind for most of the way in the opener after spotting the Wildcats three runs in the first frame and another in the third to fall behind 4-0.

But the Devils turned the tide in the fifth, busting out of a four-inning slump for eight runs to double up Linfield. Katelyn McGough and Emily Panush both scored on a Wildcat error to start the big inning, then Mallory Brown doubled to score Adan Williams and Maddie Curaming singled to score Brown.

A walk and a single from Darby DeRuyter brought two more runs home before McGough came back up and knocked a two-RBI single to cap the breakout inning for the Devils.

But with all the momentum on their side, the Red Devils couldn’t hang on to their lead for long. Linfield answered immediately with five runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead right back at 9-8 and held the Devils scoreless in the sixth and seventh to ice the game.

McGough finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Devils at the dish. Emily Panush. Ada Williams managed to put the ball in the right spot, knocking in two runs on an error to add two RBIs for LCC.

Jade Behic started in the circle for the Devils, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing six earned runs on seven hits while walking six and striking out five. DeRuyter relieved Behic in the sixth and finished the game with one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work.

The Devils fell behind 3-0 in Game 2, but once again found a way to work back and take the lead.

After Linfield put three up in the first three innings, the Devils got things started earlier than in Game 1 with two runs in the bottom of the third. A groundout from Williams knocked McGough in, then Brown singled to score Behic.

The Wildcats added a run in the fourth to go up 4-2, but the Devils broke loose once again in the bottom of the inning. Sunny Bennion got things trending in the right direction with an RBI single and McGough followed with a two-run home run to give the Devils a 5-4 lead.

Behic Followed McGough’s lead and belted a solo homer for herself to give LCC a 6-4 advantage.

But the Wildcats must have had a problem with LCC seizing the momentum, once again silencing the Devils by taking the lead right back with three runs in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats added two more in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-6.

LCC managed to cut the deficit to two with an RBI single off the bat of Jada Cargo-Acosta in their half of the sixth, but they would climb no further as the Wildcats thwarted both subsequent Red Devil comeback attempts.

McGough had another strong showing at the dish thanks to her homer, finishing 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Behic finished 2-for-3 with an RBI on her home run and two runs scored as well.

After closing Game 1, DeRuyter picked things up and started Game 2, allowing four earned on nine hits in four innings of work.

Rylee Peters tossed the last three innings in the circle for the Devils, allowing five runs on six hits and giving up two deep balls to the Wildcats.

LCC (5-5) will be back at home on Saturday for a doubleheader with Mt. Hood College starting at noon.

