NWAC Softball: LCC caps busy weekend with walk-off win

CHEHALIS — The Lower Columbia College softball team had a busy slate of games on Friday and Saturday at the NWAC Crossover tournament at the Chehalis Sports Complex, but the Red Devils walked away with a 3-1 record and capped the weekend with an 8-7 walk-off win over Skagit Valley on Saturday.

The Devils had just obliterated Treasure Valley 23-1 heading into their final game of the weekend, but an hour delay forced the red hot Devils to wait in a brisk wind, huddling together to stay warm.

The Cardinals fared better early after the long layoff between games, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead.

The Devils finally warmed up and battled back to take the lead. Ada Williams put LCC on the board with an RBI single in the third, then the Devils added two more in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Taylor Avram followed by a screaming line drive off the bat of Angela Sullivan that carried over the wall in left for a solo home run to put LCC on top 3-2.

Skagit Valley responded with three runs in the fifth to jump back ahead at 5-3, but the Devils wasted no time taking it back. Jade Behic hit a solo homer through the wind to get the Devils started in the bottom of the fifth, then an RBI single from Katie Adkins was followed by a Jada Cargo-Acosta double to break a 5-5 tie and give the Devils a 7-5 lead.

The Cardinals had one more answer for the Devils, tying the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, leaving the door open for some late-game heroics for LCC.

Maddie Curaming worked a walk to put the winning run on first, then Emily Panush legged out an infield single to advance Curaming to second.

Avram then stepped to the dish to face off with Skagit Valley pitcher Hannah Holcomb, both of whom hail from Twin Falls, Idaho and attended the same high school a couple years apart. Avram found a ball through the right side of the infield into right and Curaming was thinking home the entire way, scoring the go-ahead run to cap a cold weekend with an exciting celebration.

“We fought back, we were behind and there were some lead changes throughout the game and it was really exciting to get that walk-off run,” LCC coach Traci Fuller said.

Avram finished the day 1-for-3 with two RBIs to help lift the Devils over the top. Cargo-Acosta finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as well and Curaming turned a 1-for-2 day into three runs as a baserunner for LCC.

“I told my team afterwards, it was just such a good, competitive game,” Fuller said. “Even if we would’ve lost that game…I still would have been proud of them for what they accomplished that weekend.”

Darby DeRuyter got the start in the circle and went the distance, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out three batters. DeRuyter’s drop ball style of pitching leads to plenty of ground balls that the Devils were able to make plays on throughout the game.

“We were able to get a lot of fielder’s choices and groundball outs to get the lead runner,” Fuller said.

While Behic has been LCC’s ace for the past two seasons, DeRuyter has found herself in a comfortable spot in the pitching rotation.

“She’s suddenly found herself being our number two starter…She’s done a great job for us,” Fuller said. “She keeps the ball down in the zone, she throws a lot of strikes.”

Before the Devils won the thriller against the Cardinals, they walloped Treasure Valley in an explosive hitting display.

The Devils hit eight home runs in the blowout win, with McGough and Williams tallying three apiece in the onslaught.

“I can’t believe it,” Fuller said. “That is a day of batting practice for us. You go out and watch our team take batting practice and that’s what it looks like.”

The mercy rule blowout felt like a breakthrough for the Devils before the nail-biting night cap.

“I’m really happy for them, they are fantastic hitters,” Fuller said. “I’m not that surprised, I’ve been hoping for a game for them to unleash like that and they did.”

Friday

The Devils split their slate of games on Friday, falling 7-3 to Douglas in the opener before picking up a 6-3 win over Edmonds later in the day.

The Devils Struggled against Douglas’ Riley Woodward in the circle in the opener. Woodward allowed the Devils to score in the top of the first, but never allowed the Devils to string together runs throughout the game.

“We had a hard time adjusting to their pitcher. She kept us off balance,” Fuller said.

The Devils also struggled with the easy putouts, recording three errors that the Royals took advantage of.

“We should’ve taken care of the ball a little bit better than we did,” Fuller said.

The Devils followed with the win over Edmonds and had a highlight play in the field, recording a rare triple play.

“It was the first time in my life I had ever even seen one,” Fuller said. “That was great for our team.”

Entering the weekend, Fuller said she was looking forward to seeing her team face off against teams from outside the NWAC South Region, something they haven’t had the chance to do as much since the pandemic has shifted schedules over the past few seasons.

“We haven’t really seen anybody from out of region for a couple years now,” Fuller said. “It was kind of refreshing.”

And after finishing 3-1, The Devils can take to the back half of their conference schedule with more confidence.

“We feel like we’re really gelling as a team and starting to come together,” Fuller said. “Our starters are really starting to feel it.”

LCC (15-9, 6-2 league) will get back to West Region play with a doubleheader against Centralia on Friday starting at 3 p.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.

