NWAC Softball Championships: Bennion, LCC fend off Columbia Basin in wild opener

SPOKANE — There were plenty of fireworks in Lower Columbia College’s opening game of the NWAC Championships and Sunny Bennion turned in brightest performance of all to help the Np. 6 Red Devils fend off No. 11 Columbia Basin 15-14.

Bennion turned in a performance for the ages, the kind you only dream of having but probably never say out loud. She was perfect at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a staggering eight RBIs, three runs scored and two three-run homers on the game.

“I was just so nervous, but our team brought so much energy and it wasn’t just me,” Bennion said in postgame comments. “Our team had so many clutch hits, getting on base, getting those opportunities.”

Bennion’s stellar day started from the top, singling in two runs in the bottom of the first before barreling a pitch over the wall in the second for a three run bomb to give the Devils a 7-0 lead after two.

LCC's Jade Behic homered in the third to score two and singled in the fourth for another RBI but Columbia Basin slowly chipped away to work within three at 12-9 before Bennion smacked her second dinger of the day to extend the lead to 15-9 heading into the final frame.

But the Hawks showed up to the tournament intending to stick around and weren’t going to be an easy out. They chipped and chipped, starting with a solo homer and followed by four straight singles to pull within one.

That's when Bennion proved she's a complete player with a flair for the dramatic. After bringing a homer back into the ballpark earlier in the game, Bennion charged a sinking liner to make the catch for the final out and preserve the win for the Devils.

“We both just had really good bats, it just came down to defense,” Bennion said. “We both had some errors, but when in doubt we came down with the clutch plays.”

The Devils used three pitchers to pick up the win, starting with Behic, who spun 4 2/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs on twelve hits with five strikeouts.

Darby DeRuyter took over in relief, but gave up five in an inning and two thirds before Rylee Peters picked up the save by recording the final two outs of the seventh.

Behic helped her cause at the plate by finishing 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to complement Bennion’s performance. Katie Adkins had a solid day herself, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBIs and another two runs scored.

Base knocks were plentiful in Thursday’s matchup with the Devils winning despite getting outhit 20-15 by the Hawks. The Devils made two errors in the field, but took advantage of five Columbia Basin errors on the day to secure the final advantage on the scoreboard.

LCC was set to turn around for another game on Thursday against No. 3 Bellevue, who had a thriller of their own in their opener, beating Big Bend 16-15 in eight innings.

Check online at TDN.com, and in Saturday's print edition of The Daily News for updates from the NWAC Championships.

