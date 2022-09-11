NWAC Soccer: Romanchock's two goals lead Lower Columbia in shutout of Green River

A late first-half goal by Molly Romanchock in the 36th minute opened the scoring and got Lower Columbia College rolling in its girls soccer match versus Green River College, Saturday, Sept. 10 at Northlake Field.

Romanchock scored two goals (36’, 54’) to pace the Red Devils who improved to 3-0-1 on the season with the victory. Fiona Andrews scored in the 44th minute, for a 2-0 lead, while Abby Schroeder capped the scoring in the 87th minute when she beat the Gators' keeper on the attack.

The Red Devils played through their 4-player backline which was the determining factor of the game. The Lower Columbia College defense, led by centerbacks Sunny Bennion and Tyleigh Madsen as well as fullbacks Alex Dolce and Ellie Seekins, held Green River College scoreless while keying the offensive transition from inside their own half.

That is entirely the philosophy Red Devils head coach Joe Chicks has preached to his team since it first assembled for summer practice sessions.

“Our philosophy is our back line starts a lot of our attacks and when we’re patient we can get into transition,” Chicks said. “Our back line is solid, it can handle up and down games. Really today, we were just trying to be a little more patient.”

Red Devil goalie Kyla Pires notched two saves in the game to keep the Gators off the scoreboard.

Lower Columbia was patient Saturday on the pitch. Despite dominating possession of the ball in the first half, the team’s first goal wasn’t scored until close to halftime when Romanchock took a pass from teammate Mikaella Moreira and fired a shot past the Gators keeper.

Their patience paid off when the initial goal from Romanchock came in the 39th minute, and six minutes later Fion Andres made the Gators pay again.

Three different women scored for the Red Devils in the game. Coach Chicks believes that is one of the biggest challenges opponents face in defending the Red Devils – there’s not just one striker to key on. The Red Devils have a multitude of offensive weapons up and down their roster.

“We’re the type of team (that) tries to find (and) create solutions,” Chicks said. “So one time it will be on the left, sometimes inside, sometimes on the right. We just have weapons and a lot of people that can score. The nice part is that they are humble enough to be hungry (to score goals), but not selfish. It doesn’t have to be them (who scores).”

Opening up the game as an attacking midfielder, the sophomore Seekins in her second season at Lower Columbia was a key component to her team’s dominant effort against Green River College. She played three positions for her team Saturday, and though she didn’t get on the score sheet, coach Chicks believed Seekins was instrumental in the Red Devils’ victory.

“She didn’t light up the stat sheet, but I thought Ellie Seekins was really good today," Chicks said. "She does just a lot of little things really, really well. She doesn’t lose the ball a lot and she links up play between our backline and our frontline."

Seekins thought it took her team a while to adjust to the style of game Green River was attempting to play, which accounted for the Red Devils’ slow start.

“Once we got the hang of it and like, calmed down and just played the right balls, we started scoring and connecting,” Seekins said.

Again, patience was the key for the Devils.

“We look for certain passing patterns, certain half spaces and wide areas,” Seekins added. “We’re patient about it, we sit back and wait until these (areas) open up for us… We have really fast attacking players and now that they’re learning the style, they’re even more of a threat.”

Though the Red Devils were able to earn a convincing win over Green River Saturday, the season is still young and their head coach knows more improvement is necessary if it wants to hold its current position at the top of the conference. Lower Columbia has 10 points currently through its four games, leading Clark and Piece by just one point each.

“Being able to adjust is the biggest thing,” Chick said. “I just want them to be able to read the game as it goes and it flows. Like I said before, we have weapons all over the place, it’s just where’s the solution? Doing those in-game adjustments to adapt and find the right places.”

That will be the focus as Lower Columbia travels to Pierce College on Wednesday for its next match.