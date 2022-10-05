 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Romanchock's header helps Lower Columbia get leg up on Clark College

LCC's soccer Molly Romanchock

LCC's Molly Romanchock connects on a header during an NWAC soccer match against Clark College at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. Romanchock notched a goal and an assists in a 2-1 win over the Penguins. 

 Katelyn Metzger

For Molly Romanchock the Clark Penguins are her personal rival. The Hockinson graduate and curren Red Devil has has special place in the most competitive part of her heart that she reserves for the college from the county where she played her high school soccer.

On Wednesday that extra bit of motivation helped Romanchock and the rest of the Red Devils to get by the Penguins 2-1 in NWAC West Region women’s soccer action.

LCC soccer Koda Hoaglin

LCC's Koda Hoaglin dribbles the ball during a soccer match against Clark College at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. 

“As a team we knew they were going to be tough. They play a lot different than the other teams we play,” Romanchock said.

LCC opened up a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute when Romanchock set up Nataija Blaylock for a goal against a hard pressing Clark team.

LCC soccer Nataija Blaylock

LCC's Nataija Blaylock dribbles the ball along Clark College's Reagan Griffith during a soccer match at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. 

The Penguins evened things up in the 19th minute and dominated possession as the Red Devils fell back in defense with two defensive midfielders.

“They play a more direct style which was kind of challenging for us at times,” LCC coach Joe Chicks said. “We played a little bit different this time and gave them a different look. We knew we were going to give up some of the possession we’ve been used to having.”

Twenty minutes later the Red Devils proved that it’s not always the time of possession that counts, it’s what you do with it.

In the 39th minute Romanchock got her revenge with a header for the go-ahead goal off a corner kick from Addie Schierscher.

LCC goal

LCC's Bailee Larson and Molly Romanchock celebrate a goal during a soccer match against Clark College at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. 

“Addie has the best curlers for her corner kicks and then I just went in and jumped,” Romanchock said. “It was my first header goal, so that was fun.”

In order for that score to become a game-winner the Red Devils had to withstand the constant pressure of the Penguins for another 46 minutes. And that’s just what they did, maintaining a clean sheet the rest of the way down the line.

The key to that success was no secret in the eyes of Chicks.

LCC soccer Libby Brown

LCC's Libby Brown and Clark College's Citlaly Soto fights for possession of the ball during a soccer match at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. 

“Our defensive backs, Sunny Bennion, and Madison Enright, and then just Kyla being Kyla, our goalkeeper,” Chicks said.

The win preserved LCC’s undefeated record in regional play as well as their top spot at the top of the division standings. The loss dropped Clark into third place.

LCC soccer Sunny Bennion

Lower Columbia College's Sunny Bennion kicks the ball during a soccer match against Clark College at Northlake Field on Wednesday, October 5, in Longview. 

“It’s nice to see the girls go into a boxing match and go punch for punch,” Chicks said.

And the metaphorical punches will continue to fly this weekend when LCC (9-2-4, 7-0-3) plays Highline, the second place team in the West Region, on Saturday at the Starfire complex.

“That will be the No. 1 and No. 2 going at it again,” Chicks said with a laugh.

