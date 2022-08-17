 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Red Devils survive at SWOCC

  • 0

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team got off on the right foot Wednesday, winning their NWAC opener over Southwestern Oregon Community College by a score of 1-0 in non-conference play.

The Red Devils were aggressive from the start but had a hard time breaking the seal against the Lakers. Nataija Blaylock put up two quality shots in the first four minutes but the SWOCC keeper was able to get gloves on both attempts.

After taking a scoreless tie into the intermission LCC nearly took the lead in the 64th minute on a header by Sunny Bennion, but the attempt found the post instead of the net and the nil-nil stalemate continued.

“I know the other team was just sitting in a little bit deeper and then they let us play on their side in the second half,” LCC coach Joe Chicks said.

Five minutes later, though, the Red Devils finally found themselves on the right side of the score when Jasmari Nolasco assisted Bethany Bergholm for the winning goal.

People are also reading…

“She got a good feed from Jasmari and it was just a matter of time,” Chicks said. “They were testing our patience.”

Chicks credited the defensive backline for holding strong and completing the shutout, including goalkeeper Kyla Pires.

“Our defense is fantastic, not only on that side but also in helping us start our attack,” Chicks said.

After three scrimmages and one regular season contest Chicks says there’s plenty to be excited about this season.

“The sophomores have been great. They’ve just got that extra year of experience,” Chick said. “Libby Brown is back, she was an All-Star last year and she’s going to be a force.”

LCC (1-0) is scheduled to host Douglas College on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the Northlake Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pickett's game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks

Pickett's game-winning drive helps Steelers beat Seahawks

Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback.

FA charges Tuchel, Conte with improper behavior for scuffle

FA charges Tuchel, Conte with improper behavior for scuffle

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association with improper behavior for their tussle at Stamford Bridge following Sunday’s match between Chelsea and Tottenham. The managers went head-to-head after the final whistle of a feisty 2-2 draw when the traditional handshake went awry, setting off pushing and shoving. Both coaches were shown red cards. The FA announced that Chelsea’s Tuchel and Tottenham’s Conte have been charged with breaching a rule regarding conduct, which could lead to suspensions. The managers have until Thursday to respond.

Athletics release Piscotty, call up top prospect Langeliers

Athletics release Piscotty, call up top prospect Langeliers

The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West. Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs over 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A’s at Texas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams sets strict boundaries to protect her 'mental fitness'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News