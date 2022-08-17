NWAC Soccer: Red Devils survive at SWOCC

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team got off on the right foot Wednesday, winning their NWAC opener over Southwestern Oregon Community College by a score of 1-0 in non-conference play.

The Red Devils were aggressive from the start but had a hard time breaking the seal against the Lakers. Nataija Blaylock put up two quality shots in the first four minutes but the SWOCC keeper was able to get gloves on both attempts.

After taking a scoreless tie into the intermission LCC nearly took the lead in the 64th minute on a header by Sunny Bennion, but the attempt found the post instead of the net and the nil-nil stalemate continued.

“I know the other team was just sitting in a little bit deeper and then they let us play on their side in the second half,” LCC coach Joe Chicks said.

Five minutes later, though, the Red Devils finally found themselves on the right side of the score when Jasmari Nolasco assisted Bethany Bergholm for the winning goal.

“She got a good feed from Jasmari and it was just a matter of time,” Chicks said. “They were testing our patience.”

Chicks credited the defensive backline for holding strong and completing the shutout, including goalkeeper Kyla Pires.

“Our defense is fantastic, not only on that side but also in helping us start our attack,” Chicks said.

After three scrimmages and one regular season contest Chicks says there’s plenty to be excited about this season.

“The sophomores have been great. They’ve just got that extra year of experience,” Chick said. “Libby Brown is back, she was an All-Star last year and she’s going to be a force.”

LCC (1-0) is scheduled to host Douglas College on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the Northlake Field.