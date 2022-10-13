NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia survives trip to Green River

AUBURN — The Red Devils kept their 12-game unbeaten streak alive, Wednesday, with a 2-0 win over Green River in NWAC West Region women’s soccer action.

Nataija Blaylock opened the scoring for LCC with an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute. Jasmari Nolasco posted a goal in the 39th minute to send the Red Devils into halftime with a two goal advantage.

Kyla Pires notched yet another shutout for Lower Columbia with seven saves in the match.

LCC won the possession battle and managed 17 shots compared to 11 for the Gators.

Lower Columbia (10-2-5, 8-0-4) will Pierce College at Northlake Field on Saturday at noon.

Free Kick

LCC’s Molly Romanchock has been named the NWAC Offensive Player of the Week. Romanchock scored 11 goals on a .556 shot on goal percentage to earn the designation.