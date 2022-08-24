 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia suffers first defeat, falls 1-0 to Spokane Sasquatch

LCC soccer Jazmine Campbell

LCC's Jazmine Campbell surveys the field during a 1-0 loss to Spokane, Wednesday, at the NWAC Friendlies in Tukwila. 

 Courtesy of Daniel Acosta, Everett Community College

TUKWILA — It was all but inevitable and on Wednesday the cold hard truth caught the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team with a bicycle kick to the jaw. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Spokane College at the NWAC Friendlies and with the loss saw their undefeated start to the season come to an unceremonious close.

Not that LCC coach Joe Chicks is too concerned about the non-league outcome.

“I thought we played really good teams. Walla Walla was really tough and then Spokane pressed us better than any team that we’ve played,” Chicks said. “It was nice to get tested like that and we responded pretty well. We were peppering the box, we just couldn’t connect.”

The Red Devils kept the pressure on the Sasquatch from the kickoff, with Sunny Bennion and Molly Romanchock putting up LCC’s first shots on goal. Bailee Larson soon fired off a strike of her own but was left disappointed when the Sasquatch keeper kept the ball out of the net.

People are also reading…

The teams took a scoreless deadlock into the intermission and the Red Devils emerged from the break hellbent on earning the advantage. First, Nataija Blaylock booted an attempt over the bar and then Jazmine Campbell came up empty when the Spokane keeper put her mittens to work again.

Adalie Schierscher was next in line for the Red Devils, taking a pass from Blaylock and shaving the paint off the wrong side of the post. Schierscher then turned her attention to setting up her teammates and nearly earned an assist off a corner kick except Bennion’s ensuing attempt was scooped up once again by the Sasquatch keeper.

Romanchock managed one last quality, but fruitless, look at the goal before the tables turned on LCC. A penalty call late in the second half set up the Sasquatch for the only goal of the match.

That score snapped a six-match shutout streak for LCC goalkeeper Kyla Pires.

“She gave up her first one. She was pretty upset about it. She thinks she should save everything, even penalty kicks,” Chicks said. “She can make saves, there’s no doubt, but we’ve also been asking her to play with her feet and she’s been doing a great job.”

With their first loss out of the way the Red Devils will have one more non-league match before beginning the NWAC conference portion of their schedule.

“All of the girls that we had with us this week got significant minutes. Now it’s just about getting healthy and ready for league play,” Chicks said. “We at least leave the NWAC’s feeling like we’re right there. It’s just about fine tuning a few things and then away we go.”

Lower Columbia (2-1-1) is scheduled to play Linfield University on Monday at 2 p.m.. The Red Devils will then host Grays Harbor at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Northlake Field.

