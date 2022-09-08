 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia settles for scoreless draw with Highline

Kyla Pires LCC soccer

LCC goalkeeper Kyla Pires makes a diving stop against Walla Walla in the first half of a non-league match at the NWAC Friendlies in Tukwila, Tuesday, Aug. 23. Pires has not given up a goal in six matches but the Red Devils had to settle for a 1-1 tie.

 Courtesy of Daniel Acosta, Everett Community College

The Northlake Field was alive with the pitter patter of cleated feet Wednesday but for all the action on the pitch nothing managed to move the nets as the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team walked away with a scoreless draw against Highline.

LCC goalkeeper Kyla Pires posted seven saves in the match, including a game-saving stop during stoppage time. Pires tended goal for the entire game to secure the shutout.

The Red Devils managed eight shots on goal, with four in each half, but none had the juice needed to light up the scoreboard. Nataija Blaylock, Molly Ramonchock and Ellie Seekins each put up two shots for LCC, with Libby Brown firing away once and everyone coming up empty.

Lower Columbia (4-2-2, 2-0-1).will host Green River on Saturday at The Northlake Field at noon.

