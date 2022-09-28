NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia settles for draw against Centralia

Despite dominating possession over the entire 90-minute contest, Lower Columbia settled for one point in the standings and a 0-0 draw against visiting Centralia, Wednesday afternoon at Northlake Field.

The point from the draw gave Lower Columbia 18 points through eight NWAC matches through the 2022 season and moved the team one point ahead of Highline for first place in the West Conference.

The Red Devils enjoyed a dominant first half in which they held the ball inside the Centralia half of the pitch for approximately 40 minutes of the 45-minute first half. The Red Devils' wing backs and midfielders worked the ball wide to forwards Molly Romanchock, Nataija Blaylock and Lauren Maxfield, but their subsequent crosses never found a head or foot needed to put a shot past Centralia’s goalkeeper Maggie McAuley.

“I think our first half was really good. We kept playing wing balls and got really good crosses and just couldn’t finish any of them,” Romanchock said. “We were doing really good (at) drawing (Centralia’s defense) to the side and then pivoting over and then overloading and finding the open player, but (we) just couldn’t finish.”

As the first real autumn rain began to fall more steadily in the second half, the story was much the same. Lower Columbia pressured the four-player back line of the Centralia defense down both wings, delivered crosses, but simply couldn’t find the back of the net to beat McAuley. The sure-handed Centralia keeper finished with 14 saves and the woodwork helped her keep a clean sheet.

“This is how we like the game, we just have to finish our chances,” Lower Columbia head coach Joe Chicks said. “Credit to Centralia. They’re stingy. They don’t like to give up goals, but we’re going to keep trying to score.”

Red Devils midfielder Libby Brown led the team with five shots on goal as Lower Columbia out-shot Centralia 14-3 in the contest. Brown drilled the crossbar in the 67th minute, coming close to a Red Devils goal only to see the ball bounce to a Blazers defender.

Blaylock added four shots on target and Romanchock had three. Blaylock delivered a number of crosses into the goal box which eluded teammates by inches including a beauty in the 71st minute on a corner kick.

“Some games you just don’t make a goal,” Romanchock said. “We had so many shots compared to them and we had possession for the whole game and that’s what we work on in practice… but we fought hard.”

Though his team was unable to capitalize on their many chances inside the penalty area, Chicks was pleased with the way the Red Devils dominated the midfield for the majority of the 90 minutes of action. LCC outhustled and outplayed their opponent in the third where possession was routinely fought for on their home field.

“That’s kind of our M.O.,” Chicks said. “We try to shrink the space (in the midfield), which makes it easier to defend and get the ball back. If our girls are willing to run and press hard it makes it harder for the opponent to make quality runs forward.”

Lower Columbia (5-0-3) returns to the pitch at Gray’s Harbor, Saturday.