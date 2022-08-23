NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia settles for a draw with Walla Walla at Friendlies

TUKWILA — The NWAC Friendlies lived up to its name Tuesday when the Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Walla Walla. While settling for a tie, the Red Devils managed to keep their undefeated record intact while maintaining an atmosphere of kinship where there were no winners and no losers, just a frolic of youth imbibing in the beautiful game.

LCC took a 1-0 lead early in the contest when Alexandra Dolce set up Adalie Schierscher for a score in the fourth minute.

Red Devil goalkeeper Kyla Pires tended the net for the first half and gloved a shutout, extending her scoreless streak to six straight games.

The one score advantage lasted until the 47th minute when the Warriors clanged home a goal with a ricochet off the post.

While the Red Devils’ offense slowed in the second half, LCC coach Joe Chicks was pleased with the performance of forward Mikaella Moreira who kept the Walla Walla defense on its heels. In the first half Moreira nearly notched the difference maker but her header sailed wide. Nataija Blaylock also came close with a finesse shot in the first half that wound up gloved by the Walla Walla keeper.

"We played a great match against a top-level Walla Walla team,” Chicks said in a postgame statement. "We dominated the first half and had our chances but give the Warriors credit, and give our team credit."

Lower Columbia (2-0-1) will be back in action at the NWAC Friendlies on Wednesday with a 10 a.m. match against Spokane at the Starfire facility. The Red Devils will be back at home on Aug. 31 for a tilt with Grays Harbor at the Northlake Field.