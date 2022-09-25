NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia puts five goals past South Puget Sound in win

Facing South Puget Sound in a women's soccer match for the first time in its history, Lower Columbia scored five goals off the foot of five different women in a 5-0 win, Saturday, at Northlake Field.

Forwards Nataija Blaylock (two assists) and Kailey Shipley (one goal, one assist), led Lower Columbia who remained undefeated in league play. The Red Devils out-shot South Puget Sound 15-0 in shots-on-goal over the 90-minute contest.

“Trying to control the positions where we can pin (the opponent) in a little deeper has been an emphasis the last couple of weeks, so it was nice to see it pay off,” Lower Columbia head coach Joe Chicks said.

The Red Devils took an early lead in the third minute thanks to a goal from Sunny Bennion. Then in the 35th minute, the team worked the ball down the South Puget Sound near sideline where Red Devils’ forward Nataija Blaylock delivered a perfect cross to the far post where Molly Romanchock was waiting to kick it in for a 2-0 lead.

Lower Columbia out-shot South Puget Sound 10-0 in shots-on-goal in the first half. It settled for a 2-0 lead.

“I thought last week we made some really good runs up front, too," Chicks added. "This week we continued to do that, so we’re not forgetting the things we improved on in the past, so we’re just adding to it and this time it was using our back line, too, as part of our attack in the final third.”

In the second half, South Puget Sound’s back three did a better job of limiting Lower Columbia’s possession in its defensive half of the field over the first 30 minutes. But, the Red Devils kept coming and in the 77th minute, former Kalama Chinook star Kailey Shipley, slotted a left-foot shot into the back corner of the net over goalkeeper Grace Koonard’s out-stretched hand.

“I think we played a really good game,” Shipley said. “Our camaraderie was really good… We had a really good lead so that helped us settle down, make better passes and calm down more.”

Mikaella Moreira made it 4-0 in the 82nd minute when she was able to beat Koonard to the far post after entering as a late replacement. The fifth goal came in the 90th minute as the Red Devils continued to get pressure forward. A nice weave between the forwards created a chance in behind the Clippers' keeper, giving captain Bailee Larson an easy tap-in.

As Lower Columbia moves forward in its league-play schedule, coach Chicks thinks the team is getting better with each week.

“I think we started off really, really good,” Chicks said. “Now it’s (about) just adding a little bit each week so that by the end we’re where we want to be. We’re not there yet, but you can see progress kinda every time we’re out there… I’m proud of our players. It’s easy to have things look nice when you have really good players.”

Lower Columbia (7-2-3, 5-0-2) hosts Centralia at Northlake on Wednesday.