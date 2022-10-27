NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia preserves perfect division record with shutout of South Puget Sound

LACEY — Lower Columbia remained unbeaten in divisional play after a 2-0 victory against South Puget Sound, Wednesday, at the Regional Athletic Complex. The three points generated by the win helped Lower Columbia maintain its one point lead over Highline in the NWAC West division standings.

Molly Romanchock put the Red Devils on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with an unassisted goal that beat the Clippers’ goalkeeper Grace Koonard.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission, Nataija Blaylock doubled the Red Devils’ lead in the 54th minute.

Lower Columbia out-shot South Puget Sound 15 to two in the first half and 21 shots to five in the game, with 11 coming on the goal frame.

Red Devils keeper Kyla Pires had two saves in 70 minutes between the goal posts, and Taylor Wilkinson had one stop in her 20 minutes of action between the pipes.

Lower Columbia (13-2-5, 11-0-4 league) clinched a playoff spot with their win over Tacoma on Saturday. The Red Devils will travel to Centralia on Saturday for its final regular season match with the division title on the line.