NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia outlasts North Idaho in PK's, moves on to semifinals

KALAMA — Due to the deteriorating condition of the original playing surface of the Red Devils women’s soccer team at Northlake Field, the powers that be decided that it would be best to travel 13 miles south to play the NWAC women's soccer quarterfinal on the artificial turf field at Kalama High School on Saturday. Little did they know that in doing so, they would win up playing far more than 90 minutes.

In total, the matchup with North Idaho went 110 minutes. That included a scoreless draw after regulation and two fruitless overtime periods, with the rain faucet turning off and on throughout. The two teams looked as if they were mirror images of each other with reliable defenses, stout goalkeepers and frustrated forwards.

But that likeness didn’t stop the Devils from controlling the possession of the ball.

“I told them even before we kicked off how proud we were,” said LCC coach Joe Chicks. “When you’re in the playoffs, you need a few things to go your way. It’s hard to say that one game gives a full idea of what they’ve done all season, and they’ve been good all season.”

After 90 minutes of scoreless action the LCC faithful took a huge sigh of relief in the first overtime when goalkeeper Kyla Pires slipped on the slick turf while attempting to go out on a ball. That slip up left the goal wide open just as Addison McCulloch took a shot at the goal, but fortune favored the Red Devils in that moment and the ball rolled harmlessly to the right of the goalpost.

With that near miss the game would remain scoreless, and continued to trend that way for 12 more minutes. That play was uncharacteristic for Pires, who has been a rock for LCC all season. On Saturday, she stopped four other shots to maintain a clean sheet and send the match toward a penalty kick shootout.

“We defended a little more with the ball,” Chicks noted.

When the final whistle blew at the end of the second overtime, both teams sent their goalies and their best PK shooters out to settle things. The hosts were more than prepared to take advantage in the tiebreaker.

“Kyla is the best penalty saving goalkeeper that we’ve ever coached. We have so much trust in her because we know that she is going to save at least one," Chicks said. "The rest of our girls are pretty good about making them too, so we feel good about our chances.”

Lower Columbia didn't have to wait long to take the advantage as Pires made a stop on the Cardinal's' first shot attempt and Paige Miller sent her kick into the net. From there the Red Devils didn’t look back as Pires stopped two more shots, while Jasmari Nolasco and Ellie Seekins slotted home their shots to secure the win.

The faith that the Red Devils have in their keeper is as justified as it is reciprocated.

“I believe in my team and everything that we do,” Pires said. “I was calm the whole time, 'cause I know they’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs. So when it came to those PKs, I knew it was my time to have their back.”

Lower Columbia (15-2-5) finished the regular season ranked second in the NWAC coaches poll. The Red Devils are scheduled to play Spokane in the semifinals at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila on Friday at 1:30 p.m.