NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia leaves Canadians crying in their poutine

LCC soccer Jasmarie Nolasco

LCC's Jasmarie Nolasco works for position against Southwestern Oregon Community College during a non-league match on Wednesday. The Red Devils defeated SWOCC 1-0 one day after Nolasco scored three goals in a scrimmage against Umpqua Community College.

 Justin Ford, LCC athletics

The Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team continued to be like butter, remaining on a roll over the weekend by defeating Douglas College of British Columbia 3-0, Saturday, in a non-league tilt at the Northlake Field.

The contest served as a home-opener for the Red Devils following an undefeated four game road trip of scrimmages and non-league contests.

LCC got all the advantage they would need early on when the Royals surrendered an own goal. Adalie Schierscher set up the score with a corner kick that wound up deflecting off of a Douglas defender for the goal.

The Red Devils posted a goal the old fashioned way in the 43rd minute when Nataija Blaylock powered a shot into the upper-left section of the net from more than 30 feet out.

Ellie Seekings rounded out the LCC scoring with a 55th minute, intercepting a pass and then driving a shot home from 25 feet out.

People are also reading…

Kyla Pires and Taylor Wilkinson took care of the goalkeeper duties to secure the shutout win.

Lower Columbia (2-0) is scheduled to play in the NWAC Friendlies at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila this week. The Red Devils will play Walla Walla at 9 a.m. on Tuesday before taking on Spokane at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

