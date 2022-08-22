NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia leaves Canadians crying in their poutine

The Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team continued to be like butter, remaining on a roll over the weekend by defeating Douglas College of British Columbia 3-0, Saturday, in a non-league tilt at the Northlake Field.
The contest served as a home-opener for the Red Devils following an undefeated four game road trip of scrimmages and non-league contests.
LCC got all the advantage they would need early on when the Royals surrendered an own goal. Adalie Schierscher set up the score with a corner kick that wound up deflecting off of a Douglas defender for the goal.
The Red Devils posted a goal the old fashioned way in the 43rd minute when Nataija Blaylock powered a shot into the upper-left section of the net from more than 30 feet out.
Ellie Seekings rounded out the LCC scoring with a 55th minute, intercepting a pass and then driving a shot home from 25 feet out.
Kyla Pires and Taylor Wilkinson took care of the goalkeeper duties to secure the shutout win.
Lower Columbia (2-0) is scheduled to play in the NWAC Friendlies at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila this week. The Red Devils will play Walla Walla at 9 a.m. on Tuesday before taking on Spokane at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.