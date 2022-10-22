NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia embraces the aroma, blanks Tacoma

TACOMA — A pair of second half goals were enough to push Lower Columbia over Tacoma College, Saturday. The Red Devils left the aroma of Tacoma behind with a 2-0 win in their NWAC West division women’s soccer match.

LCC outshot the Titans all day, putting 24 shots on frame compared to just five for the hosts. However, none of those attempts found purchase in the first half and the teams went to the intermission in a scoreless tie.

In the 68th minute Sunny Bennion broke the seal with a goal that was set up by some pretty pasing from Libby Brown and Alexandra Dolce.

The Red Devils added on in the 84th minute when Brown set up Nataija Blaylock for a score.

Kyla Pires turned in another clean sheet for LCC, stopping all three shots that Tacoma managed to get on frame.

With the win LCC remains at the top of the standings in the NWAC West and undefeated in division play.

Lower Columbia (12-2-5, 10-0-4 division) will play South Puget Sound on Wednesday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.