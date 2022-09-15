NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia earns draw and point in 1-1 draw at Pierce

PUYALLUP — On the heels of a 4-0 win over Green River over the weekend the Lower Columbia College girls soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw in a physical battle on the road at Pierce.
Lower Columbia had several chances in the first half inside the Pierce penalty area as it controlled possession throughout, but the Red Devils failed to capitalize.
In the 40th minute LCC broke through on a goal from Jasmari Nolasco that was assisted by Adalie Schierscher. That score allowed the Red Devils to hold a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
The game grew progressively more physical in the latter stages with the referee calling several fouls on the visitors in the second half.
Pierce took advantage of a set piece yielded by a Lower Columbia foul in the 75th minute when Ashlyn Kennedy scored after the initial touch on the free kick hopped up and rebounded hard off Lower Columbia’s typically unflappable goalkeeper Kyra Pires.
Though the game ended with the two sides unable to break the 1-1 stalemate, the Red Devils picked up a point in the conference standings.
Lower Columbia (3-0-2) will host Tacoma next Wednesday.