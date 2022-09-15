 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia earns draw and point in 1-1 draw at Pierce

  • 0

PUYALLUP — On the heels of a 4-0 win over Green River over the weekend the Lower Columbia College girls soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw in a physical battle on the road at Pierce.

Lower Columbia had several chances in the first half inside the Pierce penalty area as it controlled possession throughout, but the Red Devils failed to capitalize.

In the 40th minute LCC broke through on a goal from Jasmari Nolasco that was assisted by Adalie Schierscher. That score allowed the Red Devils to hold a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

The game grew progressively more physical in the latter stages with the referee calling several fouls on the visitors in the second half.

Pierce took advantage of a set piece yielded by a Lower Columbia foul in the 75th minute when Ashlyn Kennedy scored after the initial touch on the free kick hopped up and rebounded hard off Lower Columbia’s typically unflappable goalkeeper Kyra Pires.

People are also reading…

Though the game ended with the two sides unable to break the 1-1 stalemate, the Red Devils picked up a point in the conference standings.

Lower Columbia (3-0-2) will host Tacoma next Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

3A High School Football: Kelso passing game wipes out Capital on the road

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

AP High School Football Polls

AP High School Football Polls

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News