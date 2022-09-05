NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia doubles up Penguins at Clark

VANCOUVER — The Lower Columbia College women’s soccer team pounced on the Penguins from the first touch Saturday on the way to a 6-3 win in NWAC West Region action.

The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes of play and held a 4-1 advantage before the intermission.

Adalie Schierscher got the scoring rolling for LCC with an unassisted goal in the third minute and then secured a brace for the day with another unassisted goal just over three minutes later.

The Penguins pulled within one goal in the 25th minute when Camille Rios punched in a score,

In the 42nd minute Bailee Larson scored on the back of a pass from Nataija Blaylock and two minutes later Jasmari Nolasco set herself up for a score to give LCC a 4-1 lead.

After the orange slices and water bottles were put back away Clark came out with a vengeance, scoring back to back goals in the 68th and 69th minutes to climb back within one score. Anna Neal and Kelli Huskic did the scoring for the Penguins, respectively.

Ten minutes later the Red Devils found a little more breathing room when Libby Brown found the back of the net. Less than five minutes later Brown was filling it up again, this time off an assist from Blaylock, to give LCC its final advantage.

The win capped an odd week for the Red Devils where they fell 3-2 at Linfield on Aug. 29 before picking up a forfeit win over their league foes from Grays Harbor on the last day of August.

Lower Columbia (4-2-1, 2-0 league) is scheduled to host Highline at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Northlake Field.