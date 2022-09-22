 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Soccer

NWAC Soccer: Lower Columbia backs up national ranking, blanks Tacoma

LCC soccer Pires throw stock

Lower Columbia College goalkeeper Kyla Pires gets set to pass to one of her teammates during Saturday's 4-0 win over Green River College.

 Anthony Dion

The Red Devils put the heat to Tacoma, Wednesday, emerging with a 3-0 win over the Titans in NWAC women’s soccer action at Northlake Field.

If not for a barrage of bangers off the bar and paint scraping near misses, Lower Columbia would have walked away with an even larger margin of victory. That offensive onslaught took hold following a relatively slow start for the Red Devils, who remain undefeated in conference play.

“I think we started a little slow at first but then after a while we picked it up,” LCC’s Nataija Blaylock said in a postgame interview. “We talked more and moved the ball more easily, and just kind of calmed down a little bit.”

That perception of a slow start says plenty about the Red Devils’ expectations this season as they needed just 2:19 of game time to score the game’s first goal. That score was notched by Adalie Schierscher, with Jasmari Nolasco earning the assist off a well-placed corner kick.

People are also reading…

After taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission LCC needed just 2:51 seconds to grow their lead in the second half when Blaylock booted in an unassisted score in the 48th minute.

The Red Devils earned their final advantage in the 87th minute when Libby Brown took on the entire Titans defense. She went coast-to-coast, nearly 80 yards, down the center of the pitch before dodging a defender and looping a shot over the Tacoma goalkeeper for a goal.

LCC goalkeeper Kyla Pires added another shutout to her tally by knocking down three shots in the contest.

The win backed up the recently released United Coaches Poll Top-20 list which listed LCC as the 16th best team in the nation. Four NWAC teams made the list with the Red Devils coming in ahead of Columbia Basin (20) and behind Highline (15) and Peninsula (7).

Lower Columbia (6-2-3, 4-0-2 conference) will host South Puget Sound at the Northlake Field on Saturday at noon.

