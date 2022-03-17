NWAC Men’s Basketball: Spokane claws back to shock LCC; Red Devils eliminated

EVERETT — After a 15-2 run at the end of the first half to take a 38-26 lead into the locker room, No. 1 seeded Lower Columbia College looked like they were about to run away from Spokane to open the first NWAC Basketball Championships tournament in two years. But Spokane roared back, took advantage of some cold shooting and missed opportunities to drop the Red Devils 64-63 and bounce LCC from the tournament in the first round.

“They’re a tough, tenacious (team),” LCC coach Mickey Polis said of the Sasquatch. “They got into the playoffs by (winning) a play-in game against Walla Walla and they were down five points with 17 seconds left. So they’re a team that will fight, scratch and claw. They’re never out.”

LCC started tense with a roster devoid of NWAC tournament experience, but the Devils were able to knock down three deep balls to get their scoring jump started and prevent Spokane from pulling away early.

Then the Devils took control across the final four and a half minutes of the opening half to blow the doors open before the break. Keylin Vance came off the bench for the Devils and provided a spark on the offensive end, utilizing isolation plays to pour in 14 points while also going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc to help LCC build the big lead.

“Keylin came in and he’s a great one-on-one player and he made some shots for us and made some good plays and was able to stretch that lead for us,” Polis said.

The Red Devils defense also helped them jump out in front after a slow start. That effort began down low with their towering big men.

“The defensive end, that was the big thing,” Polis said. “We played really good defense and I thought our two big guys, Solomon Campbell and Ashton Harvey were fantastic tonight. I thought they played outstanding and really challenged them.”

But when the second half came around things felt different for the Red Devils. Their energy wasn’t at the same level and the tough shots they willed into the hoop in the first half stopped falling. After knocking down the first couple buckets to extend their lead as high as 16, the Sasquatch slowly began their climb back.

LCC could only watch as their lead slowly disappeared. Spokane picked up their effort on defense and the Devils couldn’t adjust as they watched the Sasquatch tie the game at 52-52 with eight minutes left, starting a trend of back-and-forth play for the remainder of the game.

“None of these guys have played in an NWAC Tournament before,” Polis said. “They have played in big games but this is different. This is college. It’s a different level. It’s officiated differently. The intensity is different. The physicality is different. There’s little things you’ve got to keep an eye on.”

The Devils refused to let the Sasquatch take all the momentum though. LCC held on and took a 63-60 lead with 37 seconds left after a make from Sherman Royal III and a pair of free throws from Ky-mani Pollard in separate trips to the line.

But after a Sasquatch make, the Devils tried to hold onto the ball and run as much time off the clock as they could to force a Spokane foul. Instead, the Sasquatch forced a turnover, got fouled and went to the line with four seconds left where they knocked down both free throws to take the lead.

Cole Hardy got a shot off from the right wing at the buzzer, but it caught the front iron hard and bounced off, sending the Sasquatch into a frenzy as the Devils watched in disbelief.

“Tough break,” Polis said. “We were leading pretty much the whole second half and then you’re down by four points and you lose with four seconds left.”

The Red Devils struggled at the foul line down the stretch and throughout the afternoon, connecting on just 15-of-29 shots from the charity stripe.

“I thought we had some opportunities at the end of the game to hit some free throws and not turn the basketball over and unfortunately we didn’t do a couple of those things and we’re sitting here and we lost,” Polis said.

Vance finished with a team-high 16 points for LCC after his hot first half. Kyle Gruhler added 10 points and nabbed a team-high six rebounds for LCC.

Despite the bitter defeat the Red Devils gained some NWAC experience to fall back on and use for next season.

“We’ve got to go back and see who’s with us next year and who’s going to be moving on, so that’s the first step we’ve got to figure out,” Polis said. “But it’s a great time to learn a little bit more and hopefully grow as a team. This is something we can point back to when we’re going through our offseason workouts.”

The sophomores leaving the LCC squad had to go through their fair share of ups and downs, and countless cancellations, with little payoff during two pandemic-riddled seasons. That unique dedication left their coach with an appreciation for what they went through.

“I just really appreciate them, in a difficult situation, putting their trust in our program and putting their trust in me and our coaches,” Polis said. “They worked their butts off through a very difficult situation that is COVID these last two years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.