NWAC Men’s Basketball: Lower Columbia trapped at Grays Harbor, still wins West

ABERDEEN — It might not have been the dramatic finish to the regular season that LCC wanted, but despite a 67-63 loss to Grays Harbor on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are still alone at the top as NWAC West region champs.

The Devils had already clinched at least a share of the title heading into Wednesday’s game, but an LCC win or a Tacoma loss was all the needed for sole claim to the top spot. Although LCC couldn’t manage to pull out a come-from-behind win, Green River walloped Tacoma 64-34 to give the Devils the regional honors.

Wednesday’s matchup with the Chokers didn’t start, or finish, as planned for the Red Devils, who have been on a tear on the offensive end lately. The Chokers kept the scoring down and held the Devils to just 36 points to take a nine-point lead at the break.

“They played physical and we had some open looks and we just didn’t knock them down,” LCC coach Mickey Polis said of the slow first half. “We had some really good looks and some good chances near the rim and the ball just didn’t go in tonight.”

The Devils tried to bounce back in the second half, cutting the lead to just two points in multiple instances, but were never able to take the lead.

“We cut it to a couple points a couple times and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Polis said “ One of those games where a couple things didn’t go our way.”

The Devils had one last shot to take the lead late. Trailing 65-63, a steal from Ky-mani Pollard gave LCC a chance to tie or take the lead with 18 seconds left. The Devils went for the win on a three from Pollard, but much like the previous 39-plus minutes, the shot didn’t find the net and the Chokers sealed the game at the line.

Kyle Gruhler led the Devils with 16 points on the night, Pollard added 15 and Keylin Vance tacked on 13 in an extended role off the bench.

LCC (19-7, 11-4 league) will now turn its attention to the NWAC Basketball Championships, tipping off on March 17 at Everett Community College. The Devils will find out their first round matchup for the tournament on Sunday.

With a week to prepare, Polis’ first goal was clear.

“Get healthy. Rest up,” He said.

The Devils were without starter Emanuel Steward in Wednesday’s loss as he deals with a hand injury that Polis and company hope is healed enough for him to take the floor next week.

“It’s been a long season,” Polis said. “Usually we get a break in the middle of league play and this time with COVID, we’ve been going straight for the last month and a half. So we need to first get healthy.”

The normal break in the middle of NWAC play was bumped to before conference play began as COVID cases across the conference were on the rise.

The other obstacle the Devils face is preparing their players for the tournament after a two year absence, leaving no players on the roster who have stepped on the floor at the NWACs.

“Nobody’s really experienced it,” Polis said. “Playing in this kind of environment and that kind of atmosphere, we just haven’t had it because of COVID.”

But with a week to prep, Polis assured the Devils will be ready to go.

“We’ll put a game plan together, get prepared, figure out who we’re playing and then hopefully go get a win,” he said. “You have the big goal at the end of it to win four games, but you have to do that by winning the first game.”

