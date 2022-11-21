 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWAC Men's Basketball

NWAC Men’s Basketball: Lower Columbia lays into Lane in season opener

LCC Men's Basketball Stock

LCC men's basketball's NWAC Championship banners hang from the rafters at Myklebust Gymnasium.

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

EUGENE — The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team got hotter than the first bite of pizza in the second half of their season opener, Saturday, in order to carve out a 92-77 road win over Lane.

The Red Devils led just 37-36 at the intermission but outscored the Titans 55-41 in the second half to secure the victory. Sherman Royal III led LCC with 30 points and eight rebounds..

Emmanuel Steward added 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and four blocks for LCC, while the pride of Mark Morris, Ashton Harvey, dropped in nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Cole Hardy added eight points and six rebounds to the winning tally.

Devean Hinton led the Titans with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Lower Columbia (1-0) will host Mt. Hood for the Red Devil Classic at 7 p.m. on Friday at Myklebust Gymnasium.

