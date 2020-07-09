NWAC drastically restructures sports calendar

The Northwest Athletic Conference board of directors voted Wednesday to drastically alter the upcoming athletic calendar, reducing all schedules and moving most of fall sports into the winter and spring quarters.
According to the vote, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf will all remain in the fall with reduced or modified schedules. The remainder of fall sports, though, will bump into spring quarter, and remaining fall baseball and softball are both canceled.
“We have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to our constituents. It is time to move forward,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said in a statement. “The plan pushed the conversations with our member college administrators, thus leading to the Executive Board’s decision. We have said from the beginning that flexibility, creativity, adaptability and patience are essential to the success of our return to play. NWAC will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health agencies, and member college presidents. Should conditions dictate a change from these guidelines, we have contingencies in place that will help us address NWAC sports. As additional information becomes available we will look to update our plans and strategies.”
The modified schedules incorporate the NWAC’s color-coded phase system, starting with grey (two weeks, no practice, quarantine), moving to red phase (virtual meetings, vulnerable individuals shelter in place, gatherings of no more than 10) yellow (gatherings up to 50, practices excluding vulnerable individuals, etc.), then green (full practices and games with vulnerable individuals exercising social distancing, etc.), then finally blue phase, which begins to reduce spectator and practice modifications.
The red phase for cross country and golf starts on August 15, while soccer will begin red phase on February 3, 2021 and volleyball later on February 27. Those seasons start September 12, with cross country championships at Chambers Bay on November 14, and golf championships sometime in the spring.
While Lower Columbia has no golf or cross country programs, it does have soccer and volleyball teams that were both set to start its season in a month.
The soccer season moves to yellow phase on February 17, then starts its season in green phase March 3 with the championships running June 4-6 at a site to be determined.
Volleyball starts yellow phase March 13, then begins its shortened season March 27 with championships running concurrently to soccer, also at an unknown site.
“We’re gonna have to redo the way we do business this year,” LCC Athletic Director Kirc Roland said. “For soccer and volleyball, it’s gonna be an incredibly different look for the fact that their championships are gonna be in June. I’m excited that we’re still on track to play.”
Basketball moves into the new year, starting red phase January 16, yellow phase two weeks later with the season commencing on February 13 and championships running May 14-16 somewhere.
This eliminates both the Red Devil Classic for the men — traditionally at the end of November — and the Red Devil Holiday Classic for the women.
“It’s gonna be a new look,” Roland said of the late hoops season. “Certainly the loss of the Red Devil Classic and the Holiday Classic is gonna be tough. But we’re gonna go and we’re gonna get after it.”
Baseball and softball will follow the same rough schedule, starting with red phase on February 13, yellow phase two weeks later and a March 13 start date.
The baseball championships return to David Story Field in their usual Memorial Day slot, and the softball championships run about a week earlier at a location to be named.
Tennis starts February 8, moves up a phase on Feb. 22, then starts March 8 with championships on May 7-8 somewhere.
Track and field can start working out February 15, can meet March 1, and starts playing March 15. Mt. Hood will host the NWAC Championships on May 24-25.
The moves create logistical nightmares for programs big and small.
All six of LCC’s programs will be running simultaneously, and for larger programs like Southwestern Community College, which has 19 men’s and women’s teams, the challenge will be even greater.
The fact remains, though, that the NWAC was proactive in ensuring at least a plan for how athletics might happen in the current school year, considering the globe-sized hurdle facing it.
“We’ve got a great leader in Marco Azurdia, and I think the Executive Board allowed all the sports committees huge input on this,” Roland said. “We’ve gone over a million plans on how we were going to do it. But, the bottom line is the fall is not trending well, and so we’re gonna do it right to preserve all the teams and the sports. So kudos to the NWAC for making a good call, and making it early enough so now some planning can be implemented.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!