NWAC drastically restructures sports calendar

According to the vote, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf will all remain in the fall with reduced or modified schedules. The remainder of fall sports, though, will bump into spring quarter, and remaining fall baseball and softball are both canceled.

“We have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to our constituents. It is time to move forward,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said in a statement. “The plan pushed the conversations with our member college administrators, thus leading to the Executive Board’s decision. We have said from the beginning that flexibility, creativity, adaptability and patience are essential to the success of our return to play. NWAC will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health agencies, and member college presidents. Should conditions dictate a change from these guidelines, we have contingencies in place that will help us address NWAC sports. As additional information becomes available we will look to update our plans and strategies.”