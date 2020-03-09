NWAC Championship basketball tournaments rescheduled

After the continued spread of the coronavirus caused an indefinite emergency postponement of the NWAC Championships tournament in Everett last Thursday it was unclear what the path forward would look like for the best basketball programs in the land.

After a weekend of uncertainty a new plan was finally hatched on Monday afternoon.

The women’s tournament was just three games old, with Lower Columbia falling to North Idaho by three points in the final contest, when the postponement was confirmed by both tournament staff and administrators at Everett Community College where both the men’s and women’s tournaments were originally slated to take place. The entire ECC campus was shut down while the contest was ongoing as a matter of precaution and forced the postponement of the remaining games.

According to Marco Azurdia, executive director of the NWAC, the tournament will now take place at two different locations later this week.

According to Azurdia the first and second rounds of the women’s tournament will resume March 12-13 at Linn-Benton Community College while the men’s tournament will begin March 12 at Clackamas Community College. The final four teams from the men’s and women’s brackets will then convene at Clackamas on March 14-15 in order to play out the trophy rounds.