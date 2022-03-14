NWAC basketball championship brackets set; LCC earns No. 1 seeds

It’s March Madness time in the world of college basketball and NWAC teams are getting prepped to jump back in the action after a COVID-19 induced hiatus over the past two seasons.

On Sunday, the brackets for the men’s and women’s NWAC Basketball Championships were released. After winning the West Region, the Red Devil men and women will both enter the big dance as No. 1 seeds in their respective tournaments, both of which will be hosted by Everett Community College.

The men will be up first, with the first two rounds of their tournament taking place Thursday and Friday at ECC. The Red Devils will square off with No. 4 Spokane at 2 p.m., Thursday.

LCC won its only matchup with Spokane this season 72-68 at home all the way back in November.

The Red Devils will need another win to advance in the single elimination tournament, and if they take care of business Thursday they’ll square off with the winner between No. 2 Umpqua and No. 3 Bellevue at 3 p.m., Friday.

A win on Friday would move the Devils to the Final Four, which will reconvene in Everett on March 26.

The women’s tournament picks up on Saturday, when LCC will play No. 4 Umpqua starting at 2 p.m.. A win in the Sweet 16 would propel the Red Devils to Sunday where they’d play the winner between No. 2 Whatcom and No. 3 Wenatchee Valley at 3 p.m.

Should the women advance to the Final Four, they would also be picking up play again on March 26 back in Everett.

The Daily News will be onsite to provide full coverage of the NWAC Championships.

