NWAC Basketball: Buzzer-beater three gives LCC women first NWAC title

EVERETT — There’s a new banner coming to Myklebust Gymnasium.

It wasn’t the cleanest game they’ve played this season, and it needed a game-tying three with nine seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but then Chinedu Nnadi drained a three with no time left to lift the LCC women’s basketball team over Peninsula 76-75 in the NWAC tournament championship game and give the Red Devils their first NWAC title in program history.

The Devils didn’t look like themselves early. They threw the ball away multiple times and picked up a handful of uncharacteristic fouls in the first half, forcing coach Lucas Myers to shift his normal rotations and change his plans as the Devils would eventually amass 31 turnovers on the game. But these Red Devils are resilient.

Trailing 33-31 at the half, Jodi Noyes came alive. After only two points in the first half after her minutes were cut down due to foul trouble, Noyes dropped nine points in the third quarter to keep the Red Devils close to the Pirates, but LCC still trailed in the fourth.

Yet the Devils managed to answer every big bucket from the Pirates, eventually taking the lead at 51-50 with just six minutes left. From there it was back and forth. One momentum-swinging score after another. It looked like whoever had the ball last would win.

With time winding down in regulation, the Devils trailed 61-58 with just 30 seconds left. After struggling to find a shot, Michaela Harris stepped in and drilled a three to tie the game with nine seconds left. LCC’s vaunted defense kept the Pirates from getting a quality look at the buzzer, and the Red Devils survived into the overtime period.

Once again, the Devils found themselves in a similar situation. After having to foul after turning the ball over on an inbounds play, the Devils got the ball back trailing 75-73 with 14 seconds left on the clock. Myers burned his final timeout and drew up a play for the Devils to try and get the score they needed.

But option one — Noyes in the paint — wasn’t open and option two — Jazlynn Novelli on a kickout three wasn’t the best look they could get either.

That's how the ball made its way back into Harris’ hands and after looking for a driving lane she dished out to Nnadi with time for one last hopeful heave.

Nnadi’s shot was pure, catching nothing but the bottom of the net, and the LCC players, coaches and fans burst into a frenzy to celebrate their first NWAC Crown.

Noyes finshed with 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Devils and was named the NWAC Tournament’s MVP. Danica Schmidt added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the win and walked away with the most inspirational honor for the tourney.

Harris added 15 points and Nnadi finished with just five, but her final three was far and away the biggest bucket of the season and the biggest make in the history of LCC women’s basketball.

