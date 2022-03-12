NWAC Baseball: Sqautch sweep Devils

SPOKANE — The LCC baseball team tasted defeat for the first time this season across the mountains, falling twice to the Community Colleges of Spokane, 9-3 in a full game and 4-1 in six innings.

The Sasquatch drew first blood with a pair of uppercuts in Game 1, blasting a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off of freshman Michael Schwarz before doing so again in the bottom of the third to make it 6-0. Lower Columbia drew a pair of runs back in the top of the fourth, but CCS added to its lead in the fifth, seventh, and eighth to see the game out.

Schwarz took the loss, giving up seven runs on six hits and three walks. R.A. Long alum Jadon Williamson took over in the fifth and got the final 10 outs — five of which came via strikeout — and surrendered two more runs.

Eric Luchies went 2 for 4 for the Devils and drove in a pair of runs, while Matthew Schwarz added two hits and a walk, and Daniel Gernon drew a pair of free passes.

Coming back for Game 2, the Squatch once again struck early, tagging LCC starter Ryan Pitts for a run in the first inning, two more in the second, and another in the fourth.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, got a runner to second base in each of the first four innings, but couldn’t cash any of them home. LCC finally scratched out its goose egg in the top of the sixth the hard way, when Kyle Parkman singled, went to second on a groundout, tagged up on a sacrifice fly to get to third, and scored on a CCS error to make it 4-1.

But any momentum the Devils may have built with the break ended with the top of the sixth — when the umpires called the action due to darkness and ruled it a completed game, giving the Squatch the win.

Lower Columbia (8-2) will get the chance to even up the weekend series in a Sunday doubleheader against CCS, with Game 1 slated to start at 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0