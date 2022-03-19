NWAC Baseball: LCC walks off twice over Everett

Offense came at the highest of premiums Saturday at Story Field, but the LCC baseball team did just enough at just the right time twice to come away with a pair of extra-inning walk-off victories, 2-1 and 1-0 over Everett.

Both games went beyond the normal nine innings and were decided by the international tiebreaker runner placed on second base in the bottom of the 10th. In Game 1, it was freshman Justin Stransky, who moved over to third base on a Tyler Peterson sacrifice before coming home on a wild pitch to end it. Just a couple hours later, Peterson took the spot of free runner and took advantage of some free bases, moving over to third on one ball to the backstop and scoring on a second.

Those two timely frames gave the Red Devils a pair of wins in which they combined for nine hits, and just one run in the first nine innings.

In the offense’s absence, though, LCC got a day’s worth of dominant outings from its pitching staff. Michael Schwarz started the afternoon with an eight-inning gem of a start in Game 1, striking out nine and allowing just one run on three hits and a walk. He made way for R.A. Long product Jadon Williamson, who worked around two hits in the ninth and then the free runner in the 10th to keep the Trojans off the board, and earn the win in the process.

And in Game 2, the LCC duo of Ryan Pitts and Brayden Marcum was even better. Pitts took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and gave the Red Devils six shutout innings in the start, striking out five and surrendering three hits and a walk. Marcum, LCC’s resident Rainier alum, took over in the seventh and proceeded to put up four shutout frames of his own, finishing with six strikeouts.

Eric Luchies went 2-for-4 with a double in the first game of the afternoon for both LCC’s only extra-base hit and two-hit game of the day. Miller finished with a knock in both games, stole a base, and scored LCC’s only other run when he singled, went to second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a Kyle Fitzgerald sacrifice fly.

LCC (9-3) will now try to get the better of Everett at the Trojans’ house, taking them on in another doubleheader Sunday.

