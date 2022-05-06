NWAC Baseball: LCC to welcome former head coach, D-I squad to Story Field

It’s not every season the Lower Columbia College baseball team adds a non-conference matchup against a Division I program in the heart of its NWAC schedule, but this year a special exception has been made. This week it was announced that the Red Devils will welcome former skipper Eddie Smith back to David Story Field for a matchup with the Utah Valley Wolverines at 5 p.m. on Monday.

This is Smith’s first year as the Wolverines’ skipper and he’ll bring his club to Longview after completing a three-game series at Washington State and before heading to the University of Portland on Wednesday.

Smith served as the head coach of the Red Devils for four seasons (2014-2017) and led them to NWAC Championships in 2015 and 2017. During his time at Lower Columbia he accumulated a record of 146-49 and left the program in a position to maintain its dominance.

“It’s great that coach Smith is coming back to where he had some great years at LCC,” LCC Athletic Director Kirc Roland said in a press release. “It’s not often we get to host NCAA Division I teams and so I hope the community will come out to enjoy high caliber baseball and thank coach Smith for the great memories here at LCC.”

Two former Red Devil players, Michael Forgione and Kade Kryzsko, will also be in attendance after joining Smith as assistant coaches for the Wolverines.

So far this season Utah Valley holds a record of 15-26 with notable wins over UNLV, University of Utah and Seattle University. On April 11 the Wolverines lost to the University of Washington by a score of 7-1 and they were set for a weekend series at Washington State before heading west for Longview.

"Things are good here. Working on doubling last year's win total," Smith told The Daily News. "It's a real possibility right now. Exciting progress (and) a lot more to come."

The last time there was D-I baseball at Story Field was more than a decade ago on February 26, 2012 when the University of Portland Pilots beat the Creighton Blue Jays 5-3. The Northwest weather reared its head in that matchup, causing a 45-minute rain delay in a game that featured 11 pitchers and saw the second game of a planned doubleheader canceled.

This time around the Devils get to share the field with the Wolverines. LCC has played a plethora of Division I teams throughout the years, including Oregon State, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Portland State and San Diego State, but those were against JV and freshman squads. Monday’s matchup will be the first time the Red Devils play against a full varsity Division I team in school history.

Before taking the top job at LCC Smith served as an assistant at the University of Virginia, Santa Clara and Notre Dame. After his time with the Red Devils he headed off to Tulane and LSU before getting his first D-I head coaching job at Utah Valley.

Roland hopes that former Red Devils who played under Smith will flock to Story Field to catch the game and hopes the Longview-Kelso community supports the event as well.

“It should be a great experience for all,” Smith told The Daily News. “We are pumped.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Monday, and admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth and military.

The game will also be streamed live on Devil Vision at lccreddevils.com/watch.

