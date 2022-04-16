NWAC Baseball: LCC swept by Pierce

LAKEWOOD — Fresh off a No. 1 ranking in the first NWAC coaches poll, the Lower Columbia College baseball team was swept during a doubleheader at Pierce on Friday, falling 8-1 in Game 1 before losing 5-2 in seven innings in Game 2 to give the Red Devils their first West Region losses of the season.

The Devils put the first run on the board in the opener on a sacrifice fly from Easton Amundson in the fourth inning, but Pierce’s Reid Madariaga shut them down the rest of the way as LCC couldn’t get anything to fall at the plate. Madariaga tossed a complete game, one-hitter while striking out just three Red Devils batters on the game.

Kyle Parkman had the lone hit for the Red Devils, breaking up the no-no with a single in the sixth inning.

Camdem Oram got the start for the Devils on the mound and went four innings while allowing three runs on four hits to take the loss for the Red Devils. Jadon Williamson allowed five runs on three hits in two innings of relief and Braeden Munger finished things out allowing just one hit in the final two innings.

The Devils looked poised to bounce back in Game 2 with two runs in the top half of the first inning, but once again they were held scoreless the remainder of the way as the Raiders capped the sweep.

Eric Luchies singled home Ethan Stacy in the first to put the Devils on the board before Parkman knocked in Daniel Gernon on a groundout to put the Devils up 2-0.

The Raiders tied the game with a pair of runs in the second and then took control with two more in the fourth.

Luchies finished 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Devils top hitter in the box.

Brayden Wells, Aaron Robertson and Mac Elske all tossed two innings on the mound, with Elske having the most success, allowing just one run on one hit in the fifth and sixth innings.

LCC (19-7, 4-2 league) got a crack at revenge with another doubleheader against Pierce on Saturday at home at Story Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.