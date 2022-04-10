NWAC Baseball: LCC splits weekend games with Grays Harbor, Tacoma

Lower Columbia College went 1-1 on the weekend with a 9-3 win over Grays Harbor on Saturday before a late-inning loss to Tacoma on Sunday to finish a weekend full of NWAC West Region play.

The Red Devils were initially scheduled to hit the road on Saturday, but a late schedule change brought the Chokers to David Story Field where LCC took control early and never looked back.

The Devils jumped in front with a three-run first inning. Kyle Parkman got them going with a single that scored Matthew Schwarz and Ethan Stacy, then Easton Amundson knocked Parkman in with a single of his own.

The Devils added to their lead in the third when Amundson worked a bases-loaded walk to score Eric Luchies, then Nick Miller brought two more home on a single that scored Parkman and Justin Stransky.

Daniel Gernon capped the big inning with a two-RBI single to put LCC on top 8-0. Luchies came in to score the final run for the Devils in the sixth on a wild pitch.

Miller led the Devils at the plate with a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs. Schwarz and Stacy each finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and Parkman, Gernon and Amundson all knocked in a pair of runs with one hit.

Michael Schwarz got the start on the mound for the Devils and went five innings while giving up five hits and no earned runs. Schwarz struck out four Chokers and walked just two.

Cole Bertram took over in the sixth and tossed two frames of two-hit baseball before Mac Elske closed it out with one run on two hits in two innings.

On Sunday the Devils worked from behind to tie Tacoma, but the Titans plated three runs in the eighth inning to down LCC 8-5.

The Devils scored first on an RBI single from Matthew Schwarz in the third, but Tacoma answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Miller singled in the fourth to score Luchies, then Stacy knocked a pair home on a single to put the Devils back on top 4-3.

Stacy added another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly before the Titans tied it in the home half of the innings.

The Titans took the lead in the eighth by way of an error, then Sam Lauderdale doubled to score two more and push the Titans over the top for the win.

Stacy Finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Devils at the plate.

Ryan Pitts took the mound first for the devils, allowing three runs on six hits. Then Rainier’s Brayden Marcum finished the final five frames, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven Tacoma hitters.

LCC (19-6, 5-1 league) will be in Lakewood on Friday for a doubleheader at Pierce College.

