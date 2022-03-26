NWAC Baseball: LCC splits Friday at Edmonds

LYNNWOOD — The LCC baseball team rallied late to win the first game of its doubleheader at Edmonds 4-2 on Friday, before watching the momentum switch to the opposite dugout in an 11-5 loss to the Tritons in the evening sequel.

After Ethan Stacy led Game 1 off with a single, the Red Devils went 23 straight batters without a hit, and the Tritons jumped out to a 2-0 lead through six innings.

In the seventh, LCC went the manufacturing route to change its fortunes. Daniel Gernon led off with a single and stole second, then went to third on one groundout to the left side, and scored on a second to cut the deficit in half.

In the eighth, the Red Devils kept up the 90-feet-at-a-time mentality, with a two walks, an error on a pickoff, and single loading the bases for Matthew Schwarz, who tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Gernon gave LCC the lead with an RBI single, and Eric Luchies doubled the advantage with another one.

With the lead, manager Kurt Lupinski gave the ball to Rainier alum Brayden Marcum, who earned his first save of the season with two strikeouts and a hitless outing.

Camden Oram threw six innings in the start, allowing a pair of runs — one earned — on two hits and two walks. Matthew Lewis threw an inning and a third of one-hit relief.

Stacy and Gernon both had two-hit games to lead the Red Devils, and tacy added a walk to his line.

Game 2

In the day’s second game, it was the Tritons who had the big inning late, and it was a huge one. Tied 3-3 going into the seventh-inning stretch, the hosts dropped seven runs on the board in the bottom of the frame, then scored again in the eighth to run away with an 11-5 win.

Edmonds sent 12 batters to the plate in the seventh, and had six hits, including a three-run home run. The Tritons would have had more, but the Devils ended the inning with an out at the plate on a double.

LCC needed three pitchers to make it through the frame, with Jadon Williamson starting it, Kyle Fitzgerald only managing to get one out, and Austin Sheldon coming in to finish it — and the rest of the game. Before them, Brayden Wells tossed 5 ⅓ innings, giving up three runs on five walks and two hits.

As a group, LCC’s pitches allowed 13 free passes.

Gernon led the the lineup with a 3-for-5 day, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. He got LCC on the board in the top of the fifth with a 2-RBI triple, and added an RBI double in the top of the ninth.

