NWAC Baseball: LCC splits doubleheader in Everett

EVERETT — After runs came at the ultimate of premiums Saturday at Story Field, the LCC baseball opened up the offense a tad bit more Sunday in Everett in a doubleheader split, beating the Trojans 5-3 in the first game before falling 4-3 in a seven-inning sequel.

Even so, the story for the Red Devils in their win stayed on the hill. After starter Braeden Munger gave up two runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning, first-year coach Kurt Lupinksi made the early call to his bullpen.

As it turned out, though, that call only had to be made once; Aaron Robertson took the ball in the bottom of the second, and the Devils’ resident Everett native made sure Lupinski never had to make another trek out to the hill.

Robertson tossed eight innings of one-run ball giving up three hits and striking out six in the longest of long-relief to earn the win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils — who had started the scoring with a run in the top of the first and tied it in the top of the second — switched the offense on just enough late, plating two runs in the top of the seventh and another in the eighth to go ahead for good.

The meat of the order did the bulk of the damage for Lower Columbia, with Matthew Schwarz going 2-for-4 in the second spot in the order, Daniel Gernon going 2-for-5 with an RBI triple behind him, and Kyle Parkman going 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the cleanup spot.

Beyond that, the Devils led the Trojans supply a good deal of their offense as well. Tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Gernon and Parkman singled, and Everett proceeded to hit three of the next five LCC batters, loading the bases and forcing two runs home to give the guests a 4-2 lead. Those were actually the second and third runs forced in on hit batters; Everett plunked Ethan Stacy with the bases juiced in the second to even the score at 2-2.

LCC’s four-game winning streak wouldn’t last long, though, in a shortened Game 2 loss. The Trojans jumped out to a 4-1 lead against starter Cole Bertram and reliever Mac Elske, and Lower Columbia couldn’t dig itself all the way out of the hole.

The Devils rallied in the top of the fifth, with Schwarz drawing a bases-loaded walk and Gernon bringing home Max Richards on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, though, Schwarz was caught in a rundown between first and second, stranding the tying run 90 feet away.

Liam Kerr had the only two-hit game for the Devils, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the second. Schwarz went 0-for-1 but drew three walks.

Lower Columbia (12-4) is slated for two doubleheaders against Edmonds next weekend; the first will be in Lynwood on Saturday, and the second Sunday at Story Field.

